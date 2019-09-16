Recommended

'MAYBE IT'S JUST GETTING OLDER'

gq.com
At 55, the consummate Hollywood star seems to have the Hollywood parts figured out, using his wattage to get unlikely movies — like his new space drama, "Ad Astra" — into theaters. But inside, there's a whole lot he's still working out.
SUCH NOT SO GREAT HEIGHTS

3 diggs vis.sciencemag.org
At 5100 meters' elevation, a Peruvian gold mining town is the world's highest settlement — and a good place to study how life at extremely low oxygen levels ravages the body.