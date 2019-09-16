In 1966, car designer Carroll Shelby, played by Damon, and driver Ken Miles, played by Bale, aimed to do the possible: build a Ford race car faster than a Ferrari. "Ford v Ferrari" premieres in theaters on November 15.
Want more videos like this?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
When Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street officially tops out at 1,550 feet on September 17, it will (if you don’t count the 400-foot spire atop One World Trade Center) become New York’s tallest building.
The 31-hour Ultimate Shopify & Ecommerce Expert Bundle will show you how to leverage existing tools and platforms to build a career or side hustle in the booming ecommerce industry, specifically diving into Shopify. It's $17.75 today.
Trump says immigrants should come to the US "the right way." John Oliver argues that Trump doesn't know the f*ck what he's talking about. And he enlists the help of Emily Dickinson to help get his point across.
At 55, the consummate Hollywood star seems to have the Hollywood parts figured out, using his wattage to get unlikely movies — like his new space drama, "Ad Astra" — into theaters. But inside, there's a whole lot he's still working out.
In 1966, car designer Carroll Shelby, played by Damon, and driver Ken Miles, played by Bale, aimed to do the possible: build a Ford race car faster than a Ferrari. "Ford v Ferrari" premieres in theaters on November 15.
YouTube creator Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg is pulling a $50,000 donation to the ADL after receiving backlash on Twitter. He made the donation originally on a recommendation, and the move caught the attention of various communities.
The Planet of the Apes Live Arena Show was an initiative of British company Television Character Promotions (TVC), which, thanks to deals it had made with Twentieth Century Fox and Marvel comics, organized ape interventions across the UK from 1975 to 1978 as well as running the official British Planet of the Apes Fan Club.