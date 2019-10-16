Boy Gets Way Too Familiar With Snake, Ends Up Sorely Regretting It
Just another daily reminder that nature is scary and not to be messed with.
His backyard is ruined and the ants might be dead, but at least his dogs are okay.
The gang's all together, and they're on the Millennium Falcon. What more could you ask for?
Before movies were inundated with CGI, incredible stunts like this one were pulled off with ingenuity and the clever usage of forced perspective.
'You're thinking of Joe Pesci?'
White bellbirds reach about 125 decibels on average, researchers have found.
An adorable tiger cub gives his best attempt to roar with amusing results.
How Boeing's 737 Max debacle threatens your favorite budget airlines.
Economists analyzed an enormous trove of ride and driver data from the period when Uber rolled out tipping on its app, and found which groups tip the most, which tip the least, and what might account for some of the differences.
For the past 15 years or so, Rudd would play a clip of “Mac and Me” instead of the project he was promoting when he was on O’Brien’s show. The time, however, Rudd decided to do something different.
Police have launched a murder investigation in southeast England after 39 people were found dead in a truck container at an Essex industrial park.
Minced, baked, or swallowed whole, a smartphone makes a terrible meal
It’s not the impression we were expecting, but it’s the uncanny impression we need.
By shopping for groceries online, are we sacrificing the pleasures of capitalism for cold hard convenience?
Multiple US government employees have suffered mysterious brain injuries while working at the American Embassy in Havana, Cuba. Now the plot thickens.
Jessica Biel, who is married to Justin Timberlake, is taken to task for not being a NSYNC fan in 1999.
Scientists at a company lab said they had taken a big step toward creating a machine that would make today's supercomputers look like toys.
Stuck in traffic, a Lebanese mother told protestors that her 15-month-old son was frightened by the noise. Here's what the protestors decided to do.
Startup founder Adam Neumann took over real estate through hype and overvaluation. Now his chickens are coming home to roost.
Gunnar the Golden Retriever is one smart dog.
For years, urban "renewal" meant wooing young professionals. Even they can't afford to live in cities anymore.
The Democratic presidential candidate interrogated the “Avengers” star over a supposed jellyfish accident during a game of “True Confessions.”
Five hitmen who tried to subcontract a job to one another see their cunning plan fall apart.
Both our attention and our memory have been affected by how much we use the Internet. Here are solutions for restoring our brains to a pre-Google state.
When asked about his thoughts on the China-NBA spat, Shaquille O’Neal said, “Daryl Morey was right. Whenever you see something wrong going on anywhere in the world, you should have the right to say ‘That’s not right’ and that’s what he did.”
Harry Houdini’s favorite escape was not an escape at all. It was a fight for honor.
Qantas is studying how a 10,066-mile journey from New York to Sydney will impact the health of their passengers.
Yes, authoritarians have co-opted tech. But the story is far from over.
A ragged curtain, a creaking attic, a dark cellar — what explains the architecture of creepiness, and its enduring appeal?
After picking his kid up from school, a Hialeah, Florida resident spotted an unusual vehicle.
For 120 years, the lighthouse was perched on a Danish sand dune, but coastal erosion threatened its future. The solution? Giant “skates.”
The texture exalted in East and Southeast Asian cuisines doesn't get much love in western culture. Why not?
We're just astonished how a car that's running on its rims is still in the lead.
I’m fascinated by the phenomenon of non-Chinese political candidates choosing Chinese names. I’ve collected names from the sublime to the ridiculous, and 2019 was no exception.
The vacuum left by the US military’s withdrawal in northern Syria is in full display at an abandoned base near Manbij.
An excerpt from “The Peanuts Papers,” an anthology about Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the meaning of life.
A truly heartwarming example of the uplifting nature of community, and a truly stomach-turning display of extreme eating.
Conjoined twins sometimes opt to be separated by surgery. How do doctors perform such a delicate medical act?
Fueled by fears of school shootings, the market has grown rapidly for technologies that monitor students through official school emails and chats
No one asked for it. No one needed it. And yet, here it is.
“Many folks are not happy to be leaving the place they’ve known their whole lives.” After 20 years of melting permafrost, residents of Newtok now must move.
Inside the collapse of America’s emergency medical services.
Sil Lai Abrams writes about how her story detailing rape allegations was killed by NBC News, mirroring Ronan Farrow's Weinstein expose.
William B. Taylor Jr., a seasoned diplomat, Army veteran and meticulous note taker, provided an expansive description of a series of events at the heart of an investigation that poses the most serious threat to the Trump presidency. One Democrat described the testimony as “damning.”
Samuel checked himself into rehab in 2016 for his mindset. He lost his depression and his rage — but he’s still as lonely as ever.
How Hurricane Katrina and the murder of Emmett Till shaped one woman's commitment to climate justice.
After the Astros clinched the AL pennant, a staffer looked at female reporters and shouted "Thank God we got Osuna! I'm so f—— glad we got Osuna!"
A new report says that automation won't wipe out warehouse jobs in the short term, but it may make them worse.
Google lured billions of consumers to its digital services by offering copious free cloud storage. That’s beginning to change.