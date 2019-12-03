Boxing Match Ends With Ultra-Rare Simultaneous Knockout
Getting knocked out cold isn't very funny, but this does look like a gag from a movie.
While the sound might be a bit unnerving to hear while you're slowly ascending up the hill of the roller coaster, it's actually part of a system that's designed to ensure the safety of passengers.
What is this creature resting on my paw?
The efficiency is just beautiful to behold.
You have to look in the right places when your owner disappears in thin air.
Turns out, Black Widow comes from a family of fighters — including Florence Pugh as her sister and a gone-to-seed David Harbour as her dad.
Some rejections are formal and general. This is not one of those.
There he was, the actor Martin Scorsese would later describe as "one of the finest, if not the finest of his generation," dressed up like an intergalactic scarecrow, stalking his way onto what would've been the biggest set he'd ever seen.
A conveyor belt of ocean water that loops the planet and regulates global temperatures is losing steam — and could be heading for a tipping point.
The level of taxation is surprisingly uneven across the country, so if taxation is an important factor in your decision-making about where to live, here is a graph that ranks the best and worst states for taxes.
Harris informed staff of her decision in a call on Tuesday.
What makes the world's most successful children's TV programs so addictive — and so very strange?
Setting a Cannonball record invariably involves breaking multiple traffic laws. In other words, it's illegal. But that doesn't stop people from doing it and three guys you've probably never heard of just broke the record again.
A recent law proposed in Ohio would require doctors to "reimplant" an ectopic pregnancy, a procedure that does not exist in medicine — because it's not possible.
Young Brits are flabbergasted to learned the price of various health costs.
From the Bay Area to New Delhi, see how the world's worst pollution compares with your local air.
Turns out drifting is not just for cars. Still, you probably don't want your 787 trying this.
The platform is taking care of the problem of meaning in life by getting rid of any time to wonder.
Dr James O'Donoghue, a planetary scientist at JAXA, demonstrates how fast each planet rotates in comparison with each other (Jupiter is really frickin' fast).
Misconceptions about hand-washing are as rampant as the germs themselves.
How the left-winger became the leader of the UK's Labour Party — and how Brexit might bring him down.
Early animation was stiff and stilted — until Max Fleischer's breakthrough technique changed everything.
If you've been on Twitter lately, you may have seen the phrase "in the right headspace" floating around. If you're mystified as to where it comes from, you're in (bad) luck: we can catch you up.
Amazon's Ring started from humble roots as a smart doorbell company called "DoorBot." Now it's surveilling the suburbs and partnering with police.
You really don't want to dig too deep into this winter mystery.
People on Twitter recently started noticing sponsored tweets promoting the island of Eroda, linking to a website advertising its picturesque views, marine life, and seaside cuisine.
Jaime Brenkus tells us how his innocuous 1990s workout video became a national phenomenon — and remains one of YouTube's top exercise videos.
One PlayStation can play a game, but 100 PlayStations can peer into the secrets of the universe.
In this round of man vs. nature, the tiny man has lost.
High-interest loan companies are using Utah's small claims courts to arrest borrowers and take their bail money.
After the devastation of the 2004 tsunami, aid agencies promised to rebuild Indonesia "better." Fifteen years later, their failures are all too obvious.
Most people who have been sentenced to death in the US are no longer on death row, and they haven't been executed. Where did they go?
You don't have to play the violin to understand how truly terrible some of these instruments are.
You may already know that I love picking up new skills, whether that's sewing a patch on some clothes or ripping an apple in half with my bare hands. That's why I love the r/LearnUselessTalents subreddit.
As climate change brings closer the possibility of an Arctic Ocean free of summer sea ice, scientists are urgently trying to understand the high north before it changes for good.
Ramps are over. Much better to try to lift a piece of heavy machinery with two forklifts.
Housed inside a defunct used-car dealership, this noodle joint sells ramen so delicious, it's been named in the Michelin guide.
When it comes to English-speaking countries, the popular conception is that Smith is the most common last name, but is that conception really true?
With Plant Prefab, entrepreneur Steve Glenn has pull together star-powered designers like Yves Behar and tech investors like Amazon's Alexa Fund to build the modular house startup for the masses.
A look at some interesting techniques Facebook deploys to ensure we view their ads.
The woman in 14A was settled into her window seat, buckled in for the flight home. Moments later, with a sudden burst of violence at 32,000 feet, the window was gone.
"We called the police and firefighters, they were searching the cause of pollution, and they said it was some kind of an industrial soap, not very toxic for fish, but still not acceptable for the nature. It took two days for the foam to finally vanish."
In real life, I only see her two out of every 14 days. On Instagram I can bend time and space to stay connected to her.
Listen, we're not professional roofers, but even we knew this was doomed from the start.
Pre-emptive strike offers blueprint for GOP senators to acquit president, claiming a plot by Democrats.
A small town outside Austin, Texas, took a big step toward becoming a more sustainable and walkable community. In many ways, it was as simple as getting back on the grid.
Elon Musk's future Tesla is a truck like the iPhone is a phone.
Incognito window provides a measure of privacy if you're browsing on a shared computer. But it's far from being a perfect solution.