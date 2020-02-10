Watch A Legendary Bowler In The 1950s Crush Increasingly Improbable Trick Shots
Andy Varipapa was a professional bowler renowned for his trick shots, and in this video, you can really see why.
Andy Varipapa was a professional bowler renowned for his trick shots, and in this video, you can really see why.
The Sandman won his first ever nomination at the award show and didn't disappoint with a heartfelt and funny speech.
Over the weekend, Steamboat Springs, Colorado was treated to the explosion of a truly massive, 62-inch firework. It was big.
Unfortunately, unless your CEO is looking to drop $6,000-plus per unit, you probably won't be getting one over you desk.
Storm Ciara has caused many flights in the UK to be cancelled, and you can really see why from this video of a plane trying to land in Birmingham Airport against the rocky winds.
Turns out all you need is a rubber band and tape.
Let's just say there is one glaring error in her theory.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
For more than half a century, governments all over the world trusted a single company to keep the communications of their spies, soldiers and diplomats secret. There was just one problem.
From Brazil to India, a breakdown of the richest of the rich.
Turns out all you need is a rubber band and tape.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Andy Varipapa was a professional bowler renowned for his trick shots, and in this video, you can really see why.
The curious tale of a man called Christian, the Catholic church, David Schwimmer's wife, a secret hotel and an Airbnb scam running riot on the streets of London
Bernie Sanders leads in 2020 New Hampshire primary polls, but the race is closer than it appears, with Buttigieg and Klobuchar rising. And Warren and Biden aren't far behind.
The C-130 Hercules cargo plane was built from foamboard, carbon fiber tubes and… zip ties.
Researchers figured out a way to steal information from an isolated computer not connected to the internet. It has to do with manipulating screen brightness.
Dive into NASA's archives to see some of the most stark and moving photos ever taken. Nirmala Nataraj gives an informative rundown on each photo, and this book benefits from a preface by none other than Bill Nye.
Let's just say there is one glaring error in her theory.
The government of Thailand has denied a Dutch-based cruise ship entry to its ports over coronavirus fears, despite the fact that no one on board has any signs of the illness that has killed at least 1,018 people and sickened over 43,000 globally.
The film director has talked about writing film books after he retires, but he's been shaping public tastes on movies his whole career.
CompTIA is the leading IT certification body in the country. If you want to work in IT, you have to get certified through CompTIA. This massive bundle will help you earn five core certifications and it's just $39.
Deputy food editor Chris Morocco's take on the classic includes onion bacon, green pepper hot sauce and fresh herbs.
Scientists say certain brain wave patterns can predict whether a person is likely to respond to a common antidepressant, or would do better with non-drug therapy.
It's fascinating how different shapes make for different durability.
If you misplace your phone or wallet in Tokyo, chances are very good that you'll get it back. Here's why.
We've all read blog posts by techies leaving the valley — but why are they doing it? This meta study examines 100+ stories to find out.
Some were bemused. Some were outraged. And a lot of them just went, "What the f*ck."
Researchers are no longer in doubt: Global warming has begun to make Norway warmer and wetter. Not in 50 years, or 100. But now.
When he heard about Mark Tyndall's plan to offer the opioid hydromorphone to people with addictions via a vending machine, Henry Fester wanted in.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The Iowa caucuses situation has extended into its second week, but at least it's brought us this moment of levity.
Debbie Lu, a 28-year-old Torontonian, is one of many Canadian permanent residents still stuck in the region's outbreak quarantine — and she'd like to go home.
Over the weekend, Steamboat Springs, Colorado was treated to the explosion of a truly massive, 62-inch firework. It was big.
We sent cameras to 25 women across the US. Here are their lives, unedited.
A flare predicted for this spring could confirm the object is indeed two monstrous black holes coming together.
In terms of "don't try this at home" wrestling moves, this — from WildKat Sports wrestler PJ Hawx — ranks right up at the top.
Avelina Lésper said it was almost as if Gabriel Rico's piece knew how much she disliked it.
Verne described the project's goal to an interviewer thus: "to conclude in story form my whole survey of the world's surface and the heavens."
"Calling out the devil is one thing, facing him is another."
The FBI found Eric Marques by breaking the famed anonymity service Tor, and officials won't reveal if a vulnerability was used. That has activists and lawyers concerned.
As more ad money floods into the space and branded podcasts become more important, there are debates over labor relationships, as well as censorship and advertising especially within large branded podcast institutions, like Pineapple Street Studios or Radiotopia or Spotify.
Unfortunately, unless your CEO is looking to drop $6,000-plus per unit, you probably won't be getting one over you desk.
Donald Sylvester won the Oscar for sound editing. What if it were his wife in his place?
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Storm Ciara has caused many flights in the UK to be cancelled, and you can really see why from this video of a plane trying to land in Birmingham Airport against the rocky winds.
Discovered on the island of Lindisfarne, the artifact was likely once part of a Hnefatafl board game set.
The Rottweilers' barking woke Brena Kramer in the darkest part of the January morning, but it was when they fell silent that she got worried. They were chasing something.
The family structure we've held up as the cultural ideal for the past half century has been a catastrophe for many. It's time to figure out better ways to live together.
It's a violation, but who cares, it's Bill frigging Murray.
Browse the best of Hollywood "true" stories scene by scene to see how true or false they really are.
Cut off during winter, a former Soviet weapons research facility high up on Mount Aragats, Armenia is now part of a network of sites around the world studying the mysterious particles.
Turns out size isn't everything in a fight.
After launching himself off a 90-foot cliff, pro skier Josh Daiek did a perfect backflip over the cars on Highway 50 near Echo Summit.
The failure of its de-aging technology transforms what might've been a plodding, overlong film into a masterful meditation on memory and fate.
Why did Eminem perform his 2002 hit "Lose Yourself" at the 2020 Oscars? While we're waiting for an explanation, we can appreciate Martin Scorsese dozing off while Eminem rapped.
These artists produced work for Mexican comic books and pulp magazines during the fifties, sixties, and seventies.
A poor night's rest can cause your brain to overreact.