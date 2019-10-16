Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

IT JUST DOESN'T QUITE WORK

2 diggs tidbits.com

By most accounts, the release of iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 Catalina have been troubled, with numerous significant bugs making it past Apple’s internal testing and the public beta phase. Former Apple engineer David Shayer explains the underlying reasons these releases have had so many problems.