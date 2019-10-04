Recommended

WHAT BUGS US

1 digg theatlantic.com
Chuckie O’Brien, a Hoffa aide with Mob ties — and my stepfather — had a self-serving take on secret government surveillance, but his complaints about the double standards of the Justice Department turned out to be valid, and they haunted me as I did my work.
THE WOUNDS OF MOTHERHOOD

3 diggs longreads.com
I never could have predicted what happened: my OB performed a C-section on me without anesthesia. Go on, read it again. Because of the anesthesiologist’s mistake, and the OB’s desire to get it done, I had major abdominal surgery without anesthetic. In a hospital, in the United States, in 2016. It’s more common than you’d think.
SPACE ODDITY

1 digg phys.org
A titanic, expanding beam of energy sprang from close to the supermassive black hole in the centre of the Milky Way just 3.5 million years ago, sending a cone-shaped burst of radiation through both poles of the Galaxy and out into deep space.