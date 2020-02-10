Passenger Films A Boeing 737 Making An Emergency Landing In Russia
All 96 people on board the plane were unharmed.
Turns out all you need is a rubber band and tape.
Over the weekend, Steamboat Springs, Colorado was treated to the explosion of a truly massive, 62-inch firework. It was big.
Storm Ciara has caused many flights in the UK to be cancelled, and you can really see why from this video of a plane trying to land in Birmingham Airport against the rocky winds.
Unfortunately, unless your CEO is looking to drop $6,000-plus per unit, you probably won't be getting one over you desk.
The C-130 Hercules cargo plane was built from foamboard, carbon fiber tubes and… zip ties.
Let's just say there is one glaring error in her theory.
For more than half a century, governments all over the world trusted a single company to keep the communications of their spies, soldiers and diplomats secret. There was just one problem.
Fueled by agricultural runoff, rotting seaweed on Brittany's beaches is becoming an environmental and public health emergency.
What's the point of this? Why were they setting off an explosive? Does it really matter when it looks this cool?
Greyhounds are the fastest dogs in the world, but how does their speed compare to that of cheetahs, the fastest felines?
The Oogachaka Baby — a '90s icon — remastered for our 2020 nightmare.
"Home Alone" actor Macaulay Culkin discusses life today, his relationship with girlfriend Brenda Song, taking drugs and how he and his brother Kieran Culkin reacted to their sister's death.
The curious tale of a man called Christian, the Catholic church, David Schwimmer's wife, a secret hotel and an Airbnb scam running riot on the streets of London
"He talks about giving every American $1,000 a month but can't give his own campaign staffers severance. It's infuriating," a staffer said.
Jim Walmsley has smashed records at 50 and 100 miles. Now he hopes to make the Olympics in a distance he's never run: 26.2 miles.
There's 40 years of history showing telecom megadeals erode competition, raise prices and kill jobs. It's a lesson America simply refuses to learn.
Andy Varipapa was a professional bowler renowned for his trick shots, and in this video, you can really see why.
If you misplace your phone or wallet in Tokyo, chances are very good that you'll get it back. Here's why.
"You can just take the description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all of the cops. They are male, minorities, 15 to 25. That's true in New York, it's true in virtually every city in America," the Democratic presidential candidate said in the leaked audio.
Wilmer Erazo Escobar knew something was wrong when he saw broken glass where his black Honda Accord was supposed to be in a parking lot in northern Virginia.
Peter Jackson's "They Shall Not Grow Old" brought colorization of old film into the mainstream, but how feasible is the process if you don't have a Hollywood studio backing you?
We've all read blog posts by techies leaving the valley — but why are they doing it? This meta study examines 100+ stories to find out.
We're not sure how Stony Brook freshman Kailyn Hart had the presence of mind to pull this off, but she absolutely did.
From Brazil to India, a breakdown of the richest of the rich.
In terms of "don't try this at home" wrestling moves, this — from WildKat Sports wrestler PJ Hawx — ranks right up at the top.
Dive into NASA's archives to see some of the most stark and moving photos ever taken. Nirmala Nataraj gives an informative rundown on each photo, and this book benefits from a preface by none other than Bill Nye.
Researchers figured out a way to steal information from an isolated computer not connected to the internet. It has to do with manipulating screen brightness.
"Star Trek" spinoffs, fast food crimes, inspirational biopics, not-so-inspirational biopics, hit movies-turned-television shows and Nazi hunters are all on the 2020 schedule.
The government of Thailand has denied a Dutch-based cruise ship entry to its ports over coronavirus fears, despite the fact that no one on board has any signs of the illness that has killed at least 1,018 people and sickened over 43,000 globally.
Andy recently started investing in a company that tells people about telling other people about CBD, and there's nothing afoot at all.
Researchers are no longer in doubt: Global warming has begun to make Norway warmer and wetter. Not in 50 years, or 100. But now.
Bernie Sanders leads in 2020 New Hampshire primary polls, but the race is closer than it appears, with Buttigieg and Klobuchar rising. And Warren and Biden aren't far behind.
Some were bemused. Some were outraged. And a lot of them just went, "What the f*ck."
The film director has talked about writing film books after he retires, but he's been shaping public tastes on movies his whole career.
Scientists say certain brain wave patterns can predict whether a person is likely to respond to a common antidepressant, or would do better with non-drug therapy.
"The console was sold as junk and for spares but pretty much everything except the speaker is broken. The mother board doesn't power on. The shell is badly yellowed. Stickers are in terrible condition and the screen is badly burned."
It's fascinating how different shapes make for different durability.
When he heard about Mark Tyndall's plan to offer the opioid hydromorphone to people with addictions via a vending machine, Henry Fester wanted in.
Debbie Lu, a 28-year-old Torontonian, is one of many Canadian permanent residents still stuck in the region's outbreak quarantine — and she'd like to go home.
The Iowa caucuses situation has extended into its second week, but at least it's brought us this moment of levity.
We sent cameras to 25 women across the US. Here are their lives, unedited.
Avelina Lésper said it was almost as if Gabriel Rico's piece knew how much she disliked it.
Verne described the project's goal to an interviewer thus: "to conclude in story form my whole survey of the world's surface and the heavens."
"Calling out the devil is one thing, facing him is another."
The FBI found Eric Marques by breaking the famed anonymity service Tor, and officials won't reveal if a vulnerability was used. That has activists and lawyers concerned.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The Rottweilers' barking woke Brena Kramer in the darkest part of the January morning, but it was when they fell silent that she got worried. They were chasing something.