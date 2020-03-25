Well, This Boat Launch Really Went Poorly
Sometimes to launch a boat you must lose a car in the process too.
A very useful PSA for shopping safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
The diver went to the hospital for a 8-centimeter laceration, but was otherwise okay — though likely now possessing a healthy fear of tiger sharks.
Bonnie details the confrontation she had after someone at the store called the coronavirus outbreak a "political hoax."
Doctors from Italy share their experiences fighting the coronavirus and give some insight into how Americans can learn from their mistakes.
It's almost mind-blowing how detailed the rendering of these are.
Marc Hauser fights hurricane force winds during his Guinness World Record-setting jump.
The coronavirus outbreak may last for a year or two, but some elements of pre-pandemic life will likely be won back in the meantime.
The doctor at New York City's Elmhurst Hospital Center, who estimated that there are currently around 60 intubated COVID-19 patients at the hospital, requested anonymity so he could speak freely.
We appreciate good design, but ugly cars are even more entertaining. Here are 30 of the ugliest cars ever made.
Meet Deion Broxton of NBC's Montana affiliate KVTM — you'll almost certainly see his face dozens of times in coming years as the perfect side-eye reaction gif.
The grocer started communicating with Chinese counterparts in January and was running tabletop simulations a few weeks later. (But nothing prepared it for the rush on toilet paper.)
The engineers over at Garage 54 have done some wacky stuff with cars in the past. This week's challenge includes making a quiet exhaust system.
Segal doesn't use revisionist history when discussing the movie. There's no "No one believed in us but we knew we were making something special." Instead, Segal admits he first tried to quit the project, then he grew a beard so, later, maybe he wouldn't be recognized.
A bit before midnight on January 20, a Harvard epidemiologist named Eric Feigl-Ding posted a long, terrifying Twitter thread mostly summarizing, and in a few places contextualizing, a new, pre-publication paper on the infectiousness of the novel coronavirus.
Keep quarantining. You're doing great. We love you.
It may sound like fiction, but on rare occasions, ordinary air bases have extraordinary mystery visitors. It happened to me, twice.
The new "Biggest Loser" wants us to believe that the journey of transformation is internal and individual, that we can shape our bodies to our will. But what if it's not us we need to transform but the world we've built?
"I'm probably gonna fire Fauci on Good Friday… they'll call it Great Friday, for Trump."
A YouTuber purchased the most expensive street legal bike on Amazon for $2,495 and gave it a test drive.
Many could die if we ease up too soon.
Coronavirus has closed the doors of Oklahoma's National Cowboy Museum, but its social media presence is doing better than ever thanks to the incredibly charming security guard who took over the accounts. Meet Mr. Tim Send.
If this is real, this is brilliantly devious.
The infamous Corrupted Blood incident in the MMORPG helped scientists understand human behavior during a pandemic
It's another word for "biscuit," but the "Tri" doesn't have anything to do with the number three.
"Eight years it took me to catch this moment!"
These flight ops give specific directions to pilots using their hands.
What does it feel like to lose your grip on reality? I know the answer. Thirty years ago, I experienced an intense and terrifying episode of psychosis that lasted around 24 hours.
Despite some obvious suspects, scientists say chance may have played a big role in the explosion of cases.
The New York Times spent 72 hours inside the hospital in Elmhurst, Queens that's been hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.
"We'll see quite a marked increase in the birth rate. When you get bored with the telly, there's nothing else to do."
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
YouTuber Vinheteiro performs the 19th-century Russian folk song Korobeiniki — best known to Western audiences as the "Tetris" theme song — in every key.
On Thursday, the Department of Labor announced that 3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment in the week ending in March 21st. Just how big is that, historically speaking?
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
Aviation enthusiasts, rejoice: After a long overhaul, Antonov's big bird, the AN-225, has finally returned.
"Back To The Future" is one of the most wildly successful movies of all time but the firing of Eric Stoltz as the original Marty McFly remains one of Hollywood's most obsessed over replacement sagas.
In short, the Trump administration forced a catastrophic strategic surprise onto the American people.
ProMED previously spotted outbreaks of MERS, Zika, and Ebola. And they were on top of COVID-19 in December.
A man in Moscow would not leave this beaver alone and was taught a lesson in interacting with wildlife.
The sculpture was loathed as a public-art installation. Now its 4,000 aluminum birds are treasured in private collections.
Hospitals in the city are facing the kind of harrowing increases in cases that overwhelmed health care systems in China and Italy.
It's a cumbersome experience, trying to view what's happening in a stadium and not be obstructed by the view of a pole. Here are the architectural tricks employed that helped modern stadiums get rid of these structures.
It's been 180 years since Charles Wilkes, a founder of the Smithsonian Collection, discovered the Antarctic continent
The US may end up with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the industrialized world. This is how it's going to play out.
We believe it's smart to be conscious, but this is just rude and unnecessary.
It's the rare legislative agreement that'll have an immediate impact for most Americans.
At about 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14th, 1963, a New Hampshire couple named Betty and Barney Hill arrived at the office of Boston psychiatrist Benjamin Simon for their first scheduled appointment.
These two curious cats watching a fish swimming in the sink didn't have any idea what would happen next.
Airbnb hosts have been scrambling to find new guests or tenants for their properties since March 14, the day that the private tech company made a policy change to fully refund any guests who canceled their reservations between that day and April 14.
You may be hearing about a "downward difficulty adjustment" in Bitcoin today. What does that mean?