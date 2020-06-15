Guy Records A Fascinating, Rare Journey Boarding A US Navy Nuclear Submarine In The Arctic
It's not every day that you get to see a glimpse into military operations like this.
A YouTuber discovered how to cook up a knife using sand and a microwave oven.
A data visualization of the stock market volatility over the past week based on information gathered from Google and Yahoo Finance.
For decades green and blue screens have been the go to for special effects in movies. However, the use of LED screens is gaining pace because of its cost efficiency and overall ease during the filming process.
If you found yourself in the middle of the desert with a full gaming setup but nowhere to plug it in, this YouTuber has you covered, bro.
Veteran comedy man Judd Apatow breaks down his biggest films and talks bout his latest film, "The King Of Staten Island," which is out now.
In the five years since Jon Stewart left "The Daily Show," American politics has been in a state of constant turmoil and he has remained mostly out of the spotlight.
The aircraft still wears its factory coating and has crude alterations, but its ownership history is just as curious as its configuration.
He thought his 700cc Yamaha Grizzly would be enough to lift a forklift out of the mud it was stuck in. He was wrong.
What if instead of gasoline, we tried to run our cars on lighter fluid?
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The rulings came in three cases involving two gay men and a transgender woman from Georgia, New York and Michigan.
We've heard this bland PR statement from corporations that they'll launch an internal investigation when they've been accused of wrongdoing, but here's what the businesses are likely thinking behind closed doors.
Pete Davidson stars in his biggest movie role to date, available now through Video On Demand. Is the movie any good?
Missouri health officials discovered no new coronavirus cases after two infected hairstylists served dozens of clients at a Great Clips hair salon.
As white, southern troops raised the battle flag, they showed that they were fighting for change abroad — but the status quo at home.
The president's niece Mary Trump is set to publish a tell-all this summer — and to reveal that she was a primary source for The New York Times' investigation into Trump's taxes.
There's only room for one water-drinker under this roof.
The end credits are an unsexy but important part of the experience — but streaming platforms seem to be interested only in getting us to the next piece of content.
When the neighbor boys harassed me, my dad grabbed his rifle and set booby traps. Cops were called. Death threats were made. One thing was certain: He would never let them win.
A bus driver from Miskolc, Hungary foiled a robbery that was captured on tape.
Social media site incorrectly removed historical photo on grounds of nudity, then for three days blocked and even banned users who posted link to article.
As journalists wage a civil war, America's leading media ethicist doesn't seem to quite understand what anyone is fighting about.
Vox's Aaron Rupar observed that Donald Trump was beginning to show signs of wear and tear from the stresses of the job.
She lived with us for 56 years. She raised me and my siblings without pay. I was 11, a typical American kid, before I realized who she was.
Scientists from Harvard and the University of Colorado built a 2.25 centimeters long robot.
A reckoning has come to Bon Appétit and the other magazines of Condé Nast. Can a culture built on elitism and exclusion possibly change?
We might know the broad strokes of previous protest movements, but the details are elusive — which is exactly why we must document them now.
A cheeky lad hilariously finds a way to get fake model Maximus Bucharest on billboards.
Makeda Davis emerged from more than seven years in prison to a life that is complicated, unfamiliar and, sometimes, soul crushing.
How fighting the pandemic has changed our lives forever.
Car alarms used to be the most annoying phenomenon in the world. Why aren't we hearing them as much these days?
A YouTuber gives a tour inside a culvert, a surprising habitat for a unique insect.
There's a difference between people who never develop symptoms and people who just don't have them yet. And that matters when calculating public health risk.
One officer has been fired and another placed on administrative duty. A Times video analysis shows the sequence of events leading to the fatal shooting.
It isn't the first time bystander videos have galvanized a movement. But this time they can be used to change policing for good.
Who was the marketing genius that came up with Kit-Kat's memorable ditty? Great Big Story reports on the song that hooked a generation onto a candy bar.
It's Google against China's ByteDance in an internet battle with geopolitical overtones.
From Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey to the usually apolitical Michael Jordan, basically every famous black person in America has made some kind of public statement on the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the broader issue of how police treat black people.
Australia and Japan are duking it out over market dominance for the American wagyu beef market.
Stuck on our family planet. We are so lucky.
The media has gone through painful periods of change before. But this time is different.
A planet heated by giant volcanic eruptions drove the earliest known wipeout of life on Earth.
In a bid to lessen the blow of COVID-19, the town of Tenino has started issuing its own wooden dollars that can only be spent at local businesses. Will it work?
Sarah Cooper made her "Tonight Show" debut with an ode to Trump's issue with "sinks and showers."
As the country begins to reopen, some American traditions are still in jeopardy.
The economist's ideas are often reduced to stimulus spending. His life and work were much more radical than that.
Why is Japan so interested in these two rocks 1,080 miles from Tokyo? And why are they calling it an island?
