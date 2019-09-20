Blustery Day In Chicago Leads To A Comedy Of Errors Where Nobody Could Catch A Ball At Mariners-White Sox Game
The wind wreaked havoc at Guaranteed Rate Field as players face planted trying to catch fly balls.
The wind wreaked havoc at Guaranteed Rate Field as players face planted trying to catch fly balls.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
A Democrat who supports Krysten Sinema is among the rarest of mythical creatures, "Full Frontal" correspondent Allana Harkin found.
Best Supporting Wig Oscar category when?
The wind wreaked havoc at Guaranteed Rate Field as players face planted trying to catch fly balls.
The list is a nudge for younger, healthier people to take action to resolve or prevent regrets now.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
"Elden Ring" is, yes, incredibly hard. But it's also very funny? Polygon's Jenna Stoeber explains how.
Kevin Berling had a simple request: He didn't want Gravity Diagnostics, his former employer, to throw him a birthday party.
After an arrest in the Brooklyn subway shooting, Tahhan has become a social media star. But there's plenty of credit to go round
YouTuber PaymoneyWubby does an exhaustive investigation to find the truth about this controversial photograph.
From "Severance" to "For All Mankind," a guide to one of the most stacked services out there.
Think your muted? Better think again. A team of researchers found out Big Tech keeps recording when you mute.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Denzel Washington was a bonafide star, but his performance as the reprehensible and captivating Alonzo Harris in "Training Day" cemented his legacy as one of the greatest actors to grace the screen. And he was rewarded for it by the Academy.
There are few things more exciting than remodeling an outdated kitchen. But before heading to Pinterest for ideas and inspo, you might want to think about kitchen design trends that won't be around for much longer.
Diemut Strebe, an artist-in-residence at the MIT Center for Art, Science, and Technology, built a singing prayer device that will leave you feeling unsettled.
Musk's Twitter bid is astonishing in its cost, but not in its imagination.
If there is, it won't look like a Zaha Hadid swoop.
The Kardashians celebrated Khloe Kardashian's daughter's fourth birthday by cutting all the lines at Disneyland.
If you want to buy this house in Fairfax, Virginia, you'll have to buy it without first seeing its lower level — or the non-lease-holding resident who lives there.
There's something called flying "semi-private," which lets companies offer travelers a more exclusive experience than commercial.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
CNN called the Russian cruiser Moskva "a bit of extremely impressive military hardware" back in 2015. Now it sits at the bottom of the Black Sea.
Skimming stones, reading clouds, making slingshots and building tree houses. What more could you ask for?
"Tokyo: Otherscape" has thousands of backers on Kickstarter, and it has both physical and digital tiers for players of all stripes.
The people breaking marathon records are all wearing Nike ZoomX shoes. Should they be banned?
A lot has changed since last year's pre-Delta lull, but America can still reclaim some coronavirus-free chill—if it decides to commit.
What better way to celebrate our only home than with clothing that actually cares about the environment?
BuzzFeed minions Tucker and Jordan try the three worst rated pizza slices in NYC to see if the people's verdict stands solid, or if an apology is warranted.
John Darwin's bungled "disappearance" is now the subject of an ITV drama. But it wasn't as laughable as it seemed to those he left in his wake.
Everybody, relax. What's the worst thing that could possibly happen?
From an EV Wrangler to a Keg-ready converted M725 Ambulance, the folks from Motor1 got to film some of Jeep's concept vehicles out in the desert.
Free-flow tests were more realistic than traditional wind tunnel measurements of drag.
Here's why the roasted vegetables you eat in the restaurant always taste better than the home cooked ones — and how to fix that.
From colonials to log homes, Tudors to chalets, brownstones to beach houses, here are the architectural house styles that are the most popular, the most valuable and the most common across the United States.
"I was so excited to try it, but he ended it almost immediately."
YouTube's "Big Live Comedy Show" will be an event that lives in infamy thanks to Norm Macdonald who wouldn't let viewers forget that "Harley Morenstein" was in attendance.
On TikTok, he's a "whole ass mood." Now his stans have flooded the comments section of his defamation trial's live feed.
We spoke to Magnus Lygdbäck, Alexander Skarsgård's trainer on "The Northman," about how the 45-year-old got absolutely jacked ahead of shooting the Viking epic.
This very good boy helps someone with their parking.
People are very utilitarian when they're less directly involved.
The global chip shortage has triggered a surge in demand for prized, pricey used electric vehicles. It's only just beginning.
Stand-up comedian Gary Gulman calculates the equivalent money that Bill Gates would have to pull out of his pocket as a normal person finding a $20 bill.
Breaking down a "cancel culture" scare story.
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova is at the frontline of a legal battle to hold Russia accountable for atrocities committed in her country.
"Stand up straight, wear a crown and be sweet." These are three principles that Annie Meehan lives by in this inspiring pep talk.
Was a Nic Cage action-comedy — in which he plays himself — something the world needed, or is this a film that's on its way to becoming an obscure trivia question?
There's never been a sports troublemaker quite like Gary Davidson. Many of his ideas changed sports… and his failures were unforgettable.