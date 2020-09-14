Band Performs A Spot-On Rendition Of 'Semi Charmed Life' If It Were Written By Blink 182
We wanted something else, and this was it.
We wanted something else, and this was it.
YouTuber Warped Perception built a see-through engine and instead of feeding it gasoline, gave it gunpowder.
Laina Morris didn't know how much Justin Bieber would irrevocably change her life.
Elon Musk is caught off guard when his son's actual name is read out loud.
Dutch player Aster Vranckx will be haunted by this for the rest of his life.
We wanted something else, and this was it.
Beautifully captured in super slow motion, YouTubers Beyond The Press turn explosion into art.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
How one of the most famous computer bugs of all time, the Intel Pentium floating-point division glitch, blew out of proportion into a PR crisis.
Watch the speed of an Airbus A320, rendered in kilometers per hour, increase as the plane takes off.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This rendition is precious to us.
From a space opera to a transformative justice guidebook to the best new novels in translation, these are some of our favorite booksellers' favorite reads.
Efforts to stop covid-19 have had at least one welcome side-effect.
We wanted something else, and this was it.
What 8 million letters can tell us about how the post office is doing.
Videos obtained by The Washington Post show agents' tactics during President Trump's operation.
When life gives you steel and brass and a milling machine, make 8 balls.
Millions of acres are burning across the West Coast.
What can you do when you're pushing 60 and laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic? Tragically, none of the answers look very encouraging.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
YouTuber Warped Perception built a see-through engine and instead of feeding it gasoline, gave it gunpowder.
Whole Foods' newest store doesn't have any shoppers — and that's the point.
Want to know what Hyrule was like a hundred years before "Breath of the Wild" began? "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity" gives us a more complete picture of what happened to Link and Zelda a century before.
Cats are always one floor ahead of us.
Years before he became Neo, and John Wick, Keanu was an intrepid reporter in Canada.
You probably won't see a lot of mourning for Gawker. It makes sense.
There was no union. There was no recourse. We had no power.
Dr Alok Patel dives into CRISPR — the gene-editing technology that's advancing quickly — and finds out how far away we are from turning sci-fi into reality.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Beautifully captured in super slow motion, YouTubers Beyond The Press turn explosion into art.
Here's why you probably haven't heard about it.
YouTuber LegoEddy was curious what would happen if he applied a video frame interpolation neural network to his Lego stop-motion film.
"It's not the landscape of nature but of the landscape of human systems imposed in nature to harvest the things that we need."
Now that there's no longer any way to treat my cancer, I've been reflecting on what I want others to know about life and death.
YouTuber built a 2D version of the greedy cup siphon in our washing machines, and it's engrossing to behold.
For years, residents of Berry Creek had been ordered to evacuate to escape fires that never came. This year it was different, as the North Complex Fire roared through the small mountain town, leaving death and destruction behind.
With his new Hulu show "Woke," the former "New Girl" goofball wants to have a conversation with you about racism. He's brought puppets.
How do TV producers find the people that you love to trash on social media? It turns out, it's a lot of hard work.
The new documentary delves into how the alt right co-opted Matt Furie's creation, and the impossible task of containing anything on the internet.
Laina Morris didn't know how much Justin Bieber would irrevocably change her life.
Two integrative medicine physicians explain what you can do.
Don't hold your breath for new iPhones.
Elon Musk is caught off guard when his son's actual name is read out loud.
Funny animal photos are the lifeblood of the internet, so we are all in luck that the finalists for the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced. Here are a few of our favorites.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
The most important video about pooping that you'll watch today.
Jessica Meir completed her space mission in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic after seven months on the International Space Station. Here, she reveals how it felt going from isolation to, well, isolation.
The new National Geographic special "Bin Laden's Hard Drive" analyzes the porn collection found in the slain terrorist's compound — and presents a curious theory about the XXX stash.
Kevin Jones has a snafu but still manages to sink this disc into the net from 530 feet.
We predicted political upheaval in America in the 2020s. This is why it's here and what we can do to temper it.
Wearing masks to highlight racial inequality shows the type of mental strength that glues the US Open winner's game together
Dutch player Aster Vranckx will be haunted by this for the rest of his life.
Fifty-one years ago, Buzz Aldrin took communion during the moon landing. At Webster Presbyterian, congregants continue to explore the ties between religion and space.
What happens to young men when they quit the modeling industry? While some exit the business gracefully, others take a nose dive, only to find salvation at the Cheesecake Factory.
This 2016 clip of Ellen making Michelle Obama extremely uncomfortable seems a lot harsher in hindsight.
A new paper has provided evidence that these two conditions can affect our minds in subtle ways, and the effects can be seen already in middle age.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.