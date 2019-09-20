Blake Shelton Reveals The Song That He And Gwen Stefani Are Planning To Dance To At Their Wedding And Jimmy Fallon Has The Best Reaction
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani came up with the most Generation X song for their first wedding dance.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani came up with the most Generation X song for their first wedding dance.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
RIP LiveLeak, the go-to destination for clips too graphic for YouTube. Hayden Hewitt reflects on 15 years of shock and awe.
In this resurfaced clip from 2012, a young reporter gets to interview Tommy Lee Jones during the "Men In Black 3" press junket and the clash in personalities is stark.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Sandwiches between two houses in Brooklyn is a secret vent for subway trains.
The entertainment industry's coddling of jerks is coming under examination. Sort of.
Learn about the parks, reservations, important figures and more about each state in the union.
Who needs sleep when they can sing?
The singer opens up about his career trajectory, his struggle with dissociative disorder and his "Butter Miracle, Suite One" EP.
The killing of Andrew Brown Jr. highlights a problem departments have struggled to address.
Bill Burr explains to Conan O'Brien how the internet has become a disinformation machine.
"I've never seen anything like it," said co-owner Jacob Hanchar.
Plastic Waste Makers index identifies those driving climate crisis with virgin polymer production.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Stop trying to make supper slabs happen. They're never going to happen.
Predominantly run by fans somewhat bafflingly dedicated to the fifth-largest retailer in the world, the accounts don't represent aspirational brand presentations so much as people who have taken it onto themselves to act as human coupon books.
We want all conversations with strangers to be as sweet as this one turned out to be.
Accolades for "showing up" have been around much longer than the internet — all told, about 100 years. We explain why they should stay.
From rainbow baked goods to unholy fast food hybrids, here are some memorable novelty food items from the past two decades.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani came up with the most Generation X song for their first wedding dance.
I've been anxious about the Brood X cicadas re-emergence for months, concerned that they'll ruin the joy of the outdoors in early summer. I felt pretty sheepish about these feelings when talking with Gene Kritzky, a renowned periodical cicada expert.
Stop me if you've heard this before, but Marvel's next Disney+ MCU TV show is rumored to feature at least one massive cameo.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Just because the two of you are driving on a road in a separate cars doesn't mean you can't communicate a farewell.
We seem to have some primal need to feel like we're present for the End Times, maybe because it makes us feel important.
This wildly impressive jacket is waterproof, anti-odor, thermo-regulating and perfect for every single season.
These flyweight shorts from Relwen are easy to love thanks to a little bit of spandex stretch to stay comfort week after week.
We're not missing out on the joys of the outdoors this summer — even if we need to be extra careful. We're treating ourselves to new trunks, and we'll be getting our money's worth.
The 153 Mile Store in Williams Lake, British Columbia is a living museum.
This week, we've also got Ben Platt in the "Dear Evan Hansen" trailer and "the CDC recommends."
Former president Donald Trump charged the Secret Service more than $40,000 this spring for rooms that Trump's own protective detail used while guarding him at his Mar-a-Lago Club, according to federal spending records.
A police officer said he tried to get the driver's attention for two miles to no avail.
At the heart of the largest money fight that London's divorce courts have ever known sits the Luna — a 380-foot, nine-deck luxury motor yacht holed up at a berth in a dusty marina in Dubai.
The New York attorney general's office has expanded its probe of former President Donald Trump's business. Here's what that means — and what could come next for the criminal inquiry.
"We decided to try it ourselves and experienced one of the longest, fastest, coldest slides down the side of a snowy mountain either of us had ever experienced."
On the difficulties facing development of an effective vaccine against HIV/AIDS.
Ride-share companies are pushing to make a third category of "independent" worker the law of the land. Drivers say the notion of independence is little more than a mirage.
The chorus of the Black Eyed Peas's seminal 2003 hit goes "People killing, people dying," but TikToker lawrinkydink's epic struggle to remember the lyrics will make you forget how the song actually goes.
Here's how Monaco is transformed into a racetrack for the Grand Prix.
On the remote archipelago of Svalbard, a decaying settlement offers visitors an intimate look at the not-so-distant past.
A wolf pup was caught on camera making its first howls.
Picture books are how many of us are introduced to the world of reading, and those illustrations hold an important place in our hearts.
How come our bodies are so flawed? Why does sharp vision so often elude us, for instance? Why do our backs hurt so frequently?
Linus Boman explains how the swoosh in corporate logos went from ubiquitous to passé.
If Joel Greenberg was Matt Gaetz's wingman, Joe Ellicott was Greenberg's right-hand man. And texts between Greenberg and Ellicott show an attempt to cover up sex with a minor.
Allen Minish was surveying land when he locked eyes with a brown bear in an encounter that left him with a crushed jaw and deep cuts.
Instead of masking a strength as a weakness, for instance, saying "I'm too deal-oriented," here's a different way you can handle the question in job interviews.
A high speed chase through Broward County, Florida ended with a spectacular crash and two suspects in custody.
The Israeli government and Hamas said they had agreed to a cease-fire late Thursday after 11 days of violence that saw over 200 Palestinians and 12 Israelis killed in the worst fighting in the region in years.
A chinstrap penguin makes a surprise visit to boaters in the Ross Sea region of Antarctica.