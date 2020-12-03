Here's What A $5,000 Black Friday Best Buy Mystery Box Looks Like Inside
From Bose speakers to a Canon camera, this box comes with some real goodies.
Melissa Carone spoke at a hearing of the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Wednesday and her testimony turned heads.
Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to choose Taylor Swift's "Love Story" as the soundtrack to Satan falling love with a personified 2020.
Blue Jays are the "honey badgers" of the bird kingdom.
Somehow these ads just keep getting better and better.
"I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say: Am I stoked there's a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much"
Here's why we get a strange sensation that we've experienced certain things before.
Now that we're officially in the last month of the year, we're looking wearily ahead to 2021 and basking in the remnant chaos of 2020.
A team in Paris has made the most precise measurement yet of the fine-structure constant, killing hopes for a new force of nature.
The famous Arecibo radio telescope collapsed unexpectedly earlier this week after being in operation for 54 years, and the footage is terrifying.
If you're being honest with yourself, this is pretty much every episode.
Alan van der Merwe is a former racer and F1's Medical Car pilot. His racing background helped him get to Grosjean's horrid Bahrain GP accident in mere seconds.
Over a decade after it was first announced, Jay Electronica's "Act II" leaked online. Here's the story behind the leak of a long-fabled rap album.
All of the studios' 2021 titles will be available to stream on HBO Max for one month at the same time they open in theaters.
Here's a collection of extemporaneous and extremely NSFW room reviews by the former "SNL" cast member.
When the Christmas tree first arrived at New York City, it seemed a bit worse for wear. Luckily, they were able to turn that around.
Someone almost lost a finger for your lamb chops.
It's 2020: Do your museum heists, archeological digs and alchemy tests from home.
Damien Robitaille gives the performance of a lifetime with a special appearance by his dog.
I'm just one of the thousands of Americans who have long-term post-COVID symptoms. This crisis won't end with a vaccine.
A single-engine plane crash-landed Wednesday night on Interstate 35W, just south of Interstate 694, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
We now know a great deal about how the man who's often blamed for the AIDS epidemic saw himself and his community. That's important.
See when you might be able to get a shot.
Melissa Carone's testimony of voter fraud on Wednesday was off the rails, to say the least, but comedian Ben Yahr was able to spin straw into gold.
Yes, there was suffering, heartache, and noise. But if you look carefully, this strange year also served up something surprising: reasons to be hopeful. Here are 18 new ideas that just might shape our whole future.
Because we're ready to plan again.
As the pandemic has taken a grip, so have the misinformation spreaders. Here are five ways to spot the holes in their logic.
Looks can be deceiving when it comes to the spider-tailed viper.
If you're going out of your way to watch "Home Alone" as a childless adult, you need to have a word with yourself.
Literary fans and celebrities who starred in Tolkien films start a crowdfunding campaign to preserve the house.
White-collar unions need to check tech giants before they set a dangerous precedent: reduced pay for working from home post-pandemic
The world's most sophisticated man shows how he cuts his hair with an As Seen On TV product.
Bella Poarch lip syncing to Millie B's "M to the B" has reigned supreme this year on TikTok, and topped this year's viral charts.
A third unexplained gigantic metal monolith has been placed atop a mountain in California.
It's more "The Office" than "The Devil Wears Prada."
Towns looking to green police departments, instead of defunding them, are turning to an interesting luxury brand.
For those of us who don't have a Tesla Roadster, a remote controlled one will have to do.
The strange new push for space privatization.
The doctoral student who hosted a party for more than 20 naked men — including diplomats — in defiance of the COVID lockdown says nurses were present and everyone was tested.
It posed a severe danger to the user as well as enemy combatants.
No more Mr Nice Guys! With his role in the HBO miniseries, Grant — like Richard Gere and Vince Vaughn — has swapped charm for smarm, reflecting a changing society.
Donald Trump claimed a COVID-19 overflow site at Renown Hospital was "fake." Then Dr. Jacob Keeperman showed up on CNN.
The drama comes to Netflix on January 29th, 2021.
Climbing ropes, guitar strings, and hand sanitizer are among the newly reported uses for the toxic "forever" chemicals.
You got to watch out when you're driving.
You might spend hours staring at your phone, waiting for a reply to a text. Maybe they talk over you in a group of friends or in a group chat. Or perhaps their attention seems to drift, their gaze averted, whenever you talk.
Gitanjali is a 15-year-old scientist and inventor who uses technology to tackle issues ranging from contaminated drinking water to cyberbullying.
The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge rarely gets shut down, but this Monday the bridge was closed due to high winds and safety concerns.
Congresswoman Katie Porter had a fiery exchange with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, saying he was "play acting" as a lawyer during a House hearing on relief funds for the coronavirus.
The band's merch has come a long way since being sold in parking lots, thanks to mainstream collaborations with Nike, Crocs, and other brands.