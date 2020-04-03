Car Detailer Cleans Up A $1 Million Car That's Been Sitting In A Secret Warehouse For 32 Years
There are only a two known V8 Bizzarrini P538s in existence, and one was sitting under layers of dirt in a secret warehouse.
Daniel Estrem brings a rock and roll classic to the Renaissance era.
"The 'rona is spreading / This sh*t is no joke / The way you can fight it is simple my friends / Just stay the f**k at home."
It's like something out of a sci-fi movie with an invisible villain.
Turbo the corgi learned about the existence of turtles in the most shocking way.
While COVID-19 has similar symptoms to the seasonal flu, it's higher R0 makes it significantly more contagious and dangerous.
The original purpose of a roundabout is to let traffic flow smoothly in a safer fashion. Challenge accepted for this crazy driver.
The stock market wasn't going to create wealth forever. So what about the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement?
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
The latest prototype of Elon Musk's Starship failed during a test where it was filled with liquid nitrogen at flight pressures.
She has his rapt attention.
As Governor Andrew Cuomo calls on the NYPD to be more aggressive, community advocates say police are making problems worse.
While some out here are leaning hard into home cooking, it might actually be a good time to perfect self-sustenance.
YouTuber Swiss001 shows why Georgetown Municipal Airport is an exceedingly difficult landing for a large aircraft.
"It's a joke," said a top hospital executive, whose facilities are packed with coronavirus patients.
Eastern Washington had cheap power and tons of space. Then the suitcases of cash started arriving.
Sometimes a mirror that reflects 99.9999% of light isn't good enough.
The food show presenter presents his "fast and foolproof method for cooking rice in a hurry."
Dr. Rishi Desai — a former CDC epidemiologist — appeared on Martha MacCallum's nightly Fox News show to discuss the US's coronavirus response and well, this is how you end an interview.
In college, Adderall gave me a sense of focus that felt sublime. Then I OD'ed.
Since originating in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus pandemic has affected virtually every country in the world — but some countries have been hit considerably harder than others.
Train engineer Eduardo Moreno told a responding California Highway Patrol officer that he believed the hospital ship USNS Mercy — which the US military deployed to the region as part of relief efforts — was part of some kind of conspiracy
The "High School Musical" star gets asked about how he deals with the paparazzi and the lessons Leonardo DiCaprio taught him that he'll never forget.
She's captured his cadence, tone and general delivery so perfectly it's eerie.
Almost 10 million Americans have already filed for unemployment benefits. Congress can still act to stem the tide.
6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, a startling historical high.
Dr. Fauci stans have created Facebook fan clubs, TikTok videos, donuts, and even prayer candles in celebration of the scientist leading the Trump White House's novel coronavirus response.
When faced with the question, "if a stick breaks randomly in three pieces, what is the probability that a triangle can be formed from those pieces," here's a math theorem that will solve this question easily.
When can America reopen from its coronavirus shutdown? The answer depends how you weigh human health against the economy. Politico asked experts how to think about the tricky calculus.
It existed for a brief and treasonous four years.
Folks who hoarded all the toilet paper are challenging their pets to jump over it. This beagle had about enough of the charade.
While the newspapers from Bergamo are filled with tragedy — "ten or 12 pages of obituaries each day" — in Vo, just three people have died.
The 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty has a payload capacity of 4,000-pounds. What if you went considerably above that? A YouTuber attempted it.
Written notes from the meeting, attended by CEO Jeff Bezos, detail Amazon's strategy to fight union organizing, as well as efforts to obtain COVID-19 tests and protective masks for workers.
Chinese researchers observe rare case of a potential "chronic infected patient," pointing to the possibility of a virus mutation.
For April Fool's Day, this dad decided to prank his two daughters by telling them the coronavirus pandemic was was over and they had to go back to school early.
From Germany to Canada to Korea, bailout cash is going to those who actually need it most — and who can actually help their flagging economies.
As we confront our new reality, the idea of living self-sufficiently in the woods, far from crowds and grocery stores, doesn't sound so bad. Lynx Vilden has been doing just that for decades.
Ben Pigeon, the unfortunate diver who took a fellow diver's "femur [to the] head at 200 plus mph," writes that he lost 3 days of memory due to concussion, but was otherwise not seriously injured.
It isn't really about hoarding. And there isn't an easy fix.
US air safety bods call it "potentially catastrophic" if reboot directive not implemented.
It's information that has been known for at least weeks — even months — but according to Kemp, "we didn't know that until the last 24 hours."
Travel patterns, based on anonymous cellphone data from 15 million people, suggests people living in Florida and the southeast have resisted calls to stay home.
For many young women laboring under the grindstone of American capitalism, the operative feeling of the last ten or fifteen years has not been numbness, but suffering.
About 80% of the residents of Whittier live in a single high-rise apartment building.
Here's how the number of people killed by COVID-19 has changed from March 1 to March 31 and how that compares with the average numbers of the top 15 leading causes of death in the US.
Every dog has its day, but it's apparently not today for this poor husky.
Get cooking with Nancy Singleton Hachisu's top-tier Japanese cookbook.
He promised life-saving ventilators. He delivered sleep apnea machines.
