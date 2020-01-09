New Trailer For 'Birds Of Prey' Teases More Action And New Footage
It also features a, uh, hyena at the very end. "Birds of Prey" premieres on February 7.
Why have the prices of TVs fallen so dramatically over the last several years? The answer might alarm you.
As millions of Christmas Island red crabs mass migrate from the interior to the sea, residents have found creative ways to prevent them from being run over.
The delivery of the line "I can not believe you committed suicide" from Neil Breen's "Fateful Findings" is so terrible that's it's actually kinda good.
Not only did Madrid's Toni Kroos have the quick thinking to notice that the goalie was distracted, he managed to curve the ball in directly from the corner.
We're not sure whether this is love, rage or just a pure, unabated canine frenzy.
Did you know you can buy a chainsaw mill for $20? How much bang for your buck is it?
The Robertson family spent 38 days adrift with little fresh water or food supplies after their yacht was sunk by killer whales. Their tale of survival reveals the extremes the human body can endure.
Eighty years ago this winter, a freezing Finnish farm boy took aim at the unstoppable Red Army — and became the greatest sharpshooter the world has ever seen.
When William Friedkin's "The Exorcist" first came out in 1973, it was so disturbing some audience members literally fainted.
The driver of a V-8 Dodge Challenger made a very ill-advised acceleration in a tiny parking lot, as much of his vehicle was torn to shreds after bouncing off the pavement and slamming into the curb.
Almost every time driving barefoot comes up, though, some podiatric prude likes to mention that driving while barefoot is illegal. You know what, though? It's not.
The unofficial Transformer toy transforms from car to robot all by itself. You can literally say "Transform," one of several voice commands, and the Robosen T9 will do so.
Well, that escalated quickly.
The six-figure salaries will make Taco Bell an outlier in the food service industry — although In-N-Out already pays managers $160,000.
It's really never a good situation to find yourself near a mama bear and her cubs.
If you're not in the blast zone, it's not the death sentence you think it is.
The people on the lines were separated into four groups: No Status, PX (Person Extraordinaire), PPX and PPPX.
Whether you're a once-a-decade resolution kind of person or every year resolution kind of person, you're likely going to encounter some difficulty sticking to it. These products are here to help, whatever you've resolved to do.
The great thing about local sports commentators is that they are not pros and often say weird things that seasoned pros would not. But this moment from a high school hoops game is on a whole new level.
The new movies don't feel the same, and it's not just because they aren't as good.
"I thought when he had the heart attack that would be it, I wouldn't have to fly in from Los Angeles [to do SNL]."
From the pages of 4chan to the White House, the story behind the meme that's never going to give you up.
If you think koalas are cuddly, docile animals, think again.
It's early, and new facts will emerge. But that scenario certainly fits better with what we now know than the official explanation of engine failure.
David Fincher takes on Orson Welles, Wonder Woman goes back in time, Spielberg does Broadway, Timothée Chalamet visits "Dune," and much, much more. All the blockbusters, art house experiments and awards candidates to come.
The crater may lie beneath lava in an area of the Bolaven plateau volcanic field in the southeast Asian nation of Laos, according a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal.
The current situation in Washington doesn't look good.
It's a childhood staple for millions around the world — and we might have a jar of onions to thank.
How much would you pay to protect your family from forces seemingly beyond your control? Is any price too high? Inside the strange, predatory, and lucrative world of psychics who have successfully scammed customers out of their life savings, and the private investigator who's trying to put a stop to it.
It's just virtual reality, right? It's not real, right — okay, we take that all back.
What links an eccentric Oxford classics don, billionaire US evangelicals, and a tiny, missing fragment of an ancient manuscript?
Patrick Stewart returns to the final frontier in "Star Trek: Picard" as he seeks out new challenges.
You want to keep them clean. You also don't want them to run you over.
At CES, the consumer electronics trade show in Las Vegas this week, I hit the jackpot: getting picked up in a self-driving Lyft.
The Big Three — BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street — are the most important players in corporate America. Whether they like it or not.
This funny animation short shows why Apple's Airpods are horrible in so many different ways.
Investigators have already ruled out SARS and other obvious culprits, officials say.
19 travel destinations across six continents with thriving restaurant scenes, including Malaysia, South Korea, France, Mexico, Sweden, Colombia, Ireland, Nigeria, British Columbia and more.
It's about time that cat learned about glass.
Goya. A small word, but one that contains multitudes. It is one of those mythic beasts, the "untranslatables," the foreign words that supposedly lack any equivalent in English. Lists of them spread virally online. But for now, let us examine goya.
John Carreyrou's incredible deep dive on Theranos serves as a reminder for us to always be skeptical of outlandish promises of "disruption" culture.
On Monday, a helicopter in Indonesia was swept up in heavy winds and was briefly tangled with a car. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
A series of tremors has rattled the island for more than a week—and there may be more to come.
With all the bad stuff that's happening in the world, it's hard to get too worked about Harry and Meghan's big announcement, so let's laugh about it instead.
Three guiding principles to help you create a logo that really stands out
San Francisco is not as booming as it appears from a distance. As many have suggested over the last decade: The city might be broken.
An NBA lowlight gets the Michael Scott treatment.
Humankind's spatial patterns are difficult to recognize from the ground. Google Earth Timelapse captures these drastic changes from space over time.
North Korea spent $750 million dollars on building the Ryugyong Hotel or 2 percent of their entire GDP. Why has it never opened?
For the past twelve years, scientists have been exploring how and why the brain of an ancient human survived millennia — and now, they believe they have the reason why.