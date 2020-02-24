Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

ON THE EDGE OF OUR SEATS

politico.com

There's one thing that unites voters across the political chasm separating Bernie Sanders from Donald Trump: They're all deeply unsettled by the present state of affairs in America.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample