Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

7 diggs gq.com

Last week, as America's top national security experts convened in Aspen, a strangely inquisitive Uber driver showed up, too. And caused a minor freak-out. Was the mystery woman some kind of covert agent — or simply a figment of these hyper-paranoid times?

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample