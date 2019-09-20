Bill Nye Explains What's Happening In The Deepest Infrared Image Of The Universe Ever
Bill Nye breaks down the extraordinary images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope that went further than any photo of space ever taken
Bill Nye breaks down the extraordinary images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope that went further than any photo of space ever taken
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Bill Nye breaks down the extraordinary images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope that went further than any photo of space ever taken
In the summer of 1969, at just 20 years of age, Sheila Nutt — a former Miss Philadelphia pageant runner-up — was selected to be one of the first Black flight attendants on Pan American World Airways.
Jomboy breaks down a heart-wrenchingly bad call during the Little League World Series.
Safeguarding a massive power plant in Ukraine amid the backdrop of war is no easy feat.
The benevolence of employers is a terribly shaky safety net.
It can take years to grow the perfect mullet, and these kids have put in their time to take home the 2022 USA Mullet Championship trophy. Here's a peek at some of the most remarkable contestant 'dos.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
This week we've also got beautiful names for girls, the nuclear codes and the girl explaining meme.
Rollie Williams explains what the Supreme Court's decision about the EPA means for the planet.
Physical buttons are increasingly rare in modern cars. Most manufacturers are switching to touchscreens - which perform far worse in a test carried out by Vi Bilägare.
Formula 1 power units will still make around 1,000 horsepower in 2026, but a lot more of it will come from the hybrid system.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Donald Trump wrote that Liz Cheney can "finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion." Trevor Noah finds something off about this statement.
13 ads. This list is culled from, not a shit-pile, but a sh*t-mountain.
"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" was so bad, unsold cartridges were secretly buried in a landfill in New Mexico. Howard Scott Warshaw explains why people hated it and how it could've been improved.
Activists have been fighting for sex work to be decriminalised for decades, but what would that actually look like? Writer Brit Dawson investigates.
It's never too late to start saving, especially when even modest amounts can turn into big retirement funds over time.
The actress tells guest host Nicole Byer about stealing toilet paper and getting caught pulling a "witchy" prank on a castmate in a hotel.
Sarah Kendzior explains how American history is littered with people who gained power and wealth by manipulating distrust.
Workers say they were just days from going public with their union campaign when the company shuttered the Union Square wine shop.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
A hacker discovered a code execution exploit in the original DOS Doom 2 and gleefully found a way to run Doom inside the game.
Republicans have claimed the search was politically motivated.
Western Rise is discounting select pants and shirts throughout August, so be sure to replenish your wardrobe for fall.
Here's the story of a prank gone wrong that a pilot played that got him greeted by police at the terminal.
As battery packs become the new albatross that performance cars must lug around, engineers are embracing the challenge to slenderize EVs and usher in a new era of performance.
The actor tells Jimmy Fallon about the time he spent in real restaurant kitchens to prepare for his role in TV series "The Bear."
Mainstream Republicans once mocked Mark Finchem. Now the 2020 election denier and his allies are close to taking power.
Movies in which the sex so good, it's worth getting murdered for.
Andrew Rousso hilariously compares and contrasts the way people used to negotiate their rent.
'Teenage Dirtbag' is all over TikTok and Instagram, but it's nowhere near the first time the song has been a hit.
For the fifth episode of its latest season, Land of the Giants examines the past, present, and future of the Facebook News Feed.
Here's how Judd Apatow got the idea for his cult film "Pineapple Express," which some say is one of the best stoner comedy flicks ever made.
She-Hulk joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe today on Disney+, but do the reviews recommend the new series or do they point to another mediocre show?
They took the core concept of the classic board game "Monopoly," and turned it into a quick-playing card game that's much more fun.
"I spoke with some of the world's biggest financial experts to find out how they are planning to profit from the recession."
The actor wrote in an open letter that he has "spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events."
Sage Sohier drove across the USA to make 'American Seen', a charming window into a particular era in the country's history.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone breaks down all of the individual statutes that Donald Trump potentially could have violated for keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Tanzanian government hails high-speed broadband connection as boon to tourists and porters.
The former president's current legal team includes a Florida insurance lawyer who's never had a federal case, a past general counsel for a parking garage company and a former host at far-right One America News.
The people in the cabin must have been terrified when the pilots of a Jet Airways 737-800 found themselves nearly out of fuel.
New data from Hubble provides tantalizing clues as to why the tenth-brightest object in the night sky suddenly got dim.
"I'm terrified she'll leave me if she finds out."
Dr. Oz is confronted about that viral video of him shopping at "Wegners" (sic) that he probably wishes he never made.
Regardless of whether you're on a motorbike or on a horse to invade and conquer England, you should always wear a helmet. (From 2021)
One man's desperate quest to save his wife in a corrupt medical landscape.