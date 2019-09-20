Bill Murray Explains Why His Behavior Shut Down The Movie He Was Working On
We didn't think Bill would be interviewed because he was a Berkshire shareholder, but at least someone got him on the record.
As the host turned a civil war at Fox to his advantage, he found himself at the forefront of the nativist forces transforming conservative politics.
He was the first to deliver remarks at the dinner in six years. The reason? A horrible four year plague, and then two years of COVID.
In a moment straight out of 2006, a "Nintendo Switch Sports" player accidentally smashed their TV.
The "Handmaid's Tale" star and producer was rumored to have walked out on ex-Scientologist Remini's acceptance speech at an awards show.
Dreams do come true, and we have the footage to prove it. And, you get to see an NFL owner order a room full of dudes to cheer on command, so that's neat!
Go deep into nature, and learn the skills needed to actually survive off the land.
Trevor Noah delivered a sharp performance at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner, poking fun at Biden, Fox News and Ron DeSantis.
The world uses 42 million tons of toilet paper every year and it's truly mind boggling to visualize how far that would extend into our solar system.
Delegates at CinemaCon were shocked Tuesday when the actor and filmmaker Olivia Wilde was served legal papers during a presentation about her latest movie.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
To celebrate "The Book of Boba Fett", ILM and LG created a 3D-effect billboard in Times Square depicting the titular Bounty Hunter on his new throne.
We asked gastroenterologists to tell us if TikTok-promoted supplements like probiotics, L-glutamine, and others, are actually worth buying for IBS and better gut health.
Bill Burr reminisces about the time George W. Bush threw the greatest opening pitch of all-time on October 30, 2001.
Cyclist, scholar, CEO, soldier: who is Nick Clark?
Musk is a hype man who rarely ever delivers what he promises, so don't leave Twitter just yet.
Get ready for a lot of talk about oxygen, radioactivity, and hardcore science.
No one's actually sure.
The 4-pound chopper, the first aircraft to take flight on another world, snapped pictures of the Perseverance rover's discarded landing gear.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Will bees be disturbed by the sudden appearance of a banana near their hives?
A bizarre 2008 children's album called "Alien Rap" has been making rounds in "so-bad-it's-good" culture. The man who made it is about as weird as you'd think.
Starting at just $229, this compact little machine will quickly make compost right in your kitchen. Plus, the UVC sanitizer helps fight the funk.
Minnesota Vikings running back Ed Marinaro thought it was a hall of fame acceptance speech instead of just, you know, READING THE NEXT NAME ON THE CARD.
A meme about the transitional fossil Tiktaalik argues that although we did come out of the sea, we aren't doing just fine.
A sardonic take on "Star Wars" is needed now much more than it was in the late 80s.
Postwar Italy gave the world a lot of things, and this unfortunately, was one of them.
Foul-smelling foam blankets homes and businesses and sends residents of Mosquera fleeing, as officials say don't get too close.
How good is Keeper's Heart's Brian Nation? Well, he's only the third person to ever hold the title of Master Distiller for Irish Distillers. He's a proper legend.
Madison Cawthorn has had a very busy week: bringing a loaded gun through airport security, getting accused of insider trading and more.
Canada's frozen ponds provide the gateway to its national pastime. But the outdoor ice season is shrinking — and concern is rising.
The Mets throw a combined no-hitter, the first in franchise history against hated rival Philly.
Losing your phone in the gap between your seats is a huge pain in the butt. This eliminates the problem entirely.
Tropics lost 11.1m hectares of tree cover in 2021, including forest critical to limiting global heating and biodiversity loss.
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase might never live down this game-losing error but at least he got a Jomboy video out of it.
The landlords of Tiktok and YouTube claim they're not the bad guys. Trolls beg to differ.
The meme has become a popular image on conservative parts of the internet where content moderation has become synonymous with liberal bias within tech companies.
After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world is now closely monitoring whether China will attempt to take over Taiwan. Here's why people are worried and the ramifications if Beijing invaded the island nation.
May sees the release of the much-delayed "Top Gun" sequel, a documentary to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee and two chilling horrors about children with superpowers.
The company has a "pattern of retaliation," says the CWA.
Jomboy explains how this team pulled off the hidden ball trick during a college lacrosse game.
Footage from Ben Gurion Airport showed scenes of panic after the unexploded shell was found in the family's luggage and an evacuation was ordered.
Biden's been sending some signals that he's willing to cancel some debt — but it's unclear how much.
In the mid-2010s, Roy Purdy was a rising internet star, racking up millions of views on Twitter, Vine and Instagram for his hilarious shenanigans and dance videos. Then he seemingly vanished.
Designed to offer support when you're kneeling and sitting, this stool is perfect for backyard gardeners of any age.
For years covering the White House was a kind of golden ticket in the media. Then came the Biden administration.