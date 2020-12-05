Bill Hader Reveals The 'SNL' Imitation That Left Him Feeling Sick For A Week
Bill Hader has done hundreds of impressions, but he'll never forget the time the show made him sick.
The boy band's signature song is surprisingly unintelligible.
The whole performance of the Christmas song by Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande is one smashing success.
Once you edit out all the misinformation and false allegations, here's what you are left with.
It's estimated that every person has seven doppelgangers who look exactly like them in the world. This documentary tracks people meeting their "twin stranger" for the first time.
An extraordinary chain reaction but we'd hate to be the person to clean it all up.
Everyone's a gangsta until the gate opens.
Also featuring photos of abandoned Italian villas and pictures showcasing the magic of everyday life.
President Donald Trump on Saturday called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, pushing him to convince state legislators to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.
On the same day 1,007 Americans died from the highly contagious virus ravaging the nation, parents sent their children in sashes and sequins to a massive indoor event.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Japanese Buddhist monk Kossan1108 finds his inner peace with Metallica.
Two years before she'd become the breakout star of the clown show Rudy Giuliani brought to Lansing this week, Mellissa Carone was sending her then-boyfriend's ex-wife graphic videos of the two of them having sex.
A new statistic shows that health-care workers are running out of space to treat COVID-19 patients.
You can tell if it's a woman from Boston going on a date versus a woman from New York City or Chicago from just the way the conversation goes.
Former President Obama prefers New York-style pizza over Chicago deep dish and makes other strong pronouncements.
Jude is living the travelers dream inside this incredible tiny house truck.
The Times's co-chief film critics explain their rationale for some surprising inclusions, and exclusions, on their list of the greatest actors of the 21st century (so far).
Eric Feigl-Ding's lengthy, alarming Twitter threads about the pandemic have been going viral since January. But scientists are divided on his approach — and his dedication to the facts.
Released in 1995, Sandra Bullock thriller "The Net" showcases a lot of outdated technology. But the ideas around that technology are surprisingly still relevant today.
Why does Canada allow this company to profit off videos of exploitation and assault?
President-elect Joe Biden has an unprecedented opportunity to walk the U.S.—and perhaps the world—back from the brink on climate change.
A dive team gets tipped off to a missing person's whereabouts and makes an epic discovery.
Here's a look at the fascinating way the team pulled this off.
How HQ Trivia went from being the hottest app on your smartphone to a shell of its former self.
Just 25 congressional Republicans acknowledge Joe Biden's win over President Trump a month after the former vice president's clear victory of more than 7 million votes nationally and a convincing electoral-vote margin that exactly matched Trump's 2016 tally.
Aimee Nobile is a former Democrat who "saw the light" and became a die-hard Donald Trump supporter. She attends conservative rallies, promotes Republican causes to friends, blows up Joe Biden and other Democrats on social media.
The Hacksmith built the world's most powerful flashlight with 50 custom PCBs.
"Yes, the vaccine is coming," I told myself as I spent my first Thanksgiving without any of my 70something parents in the hope of keeping them safe.
Zeynep Tufekci reports on a small study from Korea that has big implications on how we think about transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
Geography is an important factor for why 80% of the population live east of a line of cities A line of cities stretching from San Antonio to Winnipeg.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
As vacant apartments continue to flood the market, Curbed has taken on the job of carefully hunting through various listings sites, newsletters, and Craigslist, to find the very best deals out there.
They don't watch "movies." They watch "film."
Whether grand or compact, staircases showcase the endless design possibilities that exist. Check out some of our favorite examples of the modern staircase.
Could Selina Meyer make a comeback? "We've certainly discussed it," the star of the greatest political comedy of all time says.
"He's been sitting up like that for as long as I can remember, and when his daddy comes to pet him, he stands up."
A charismatic pastor helped build a megachurch favored by star athletes and entertainers — until some temptations became too much to resist.
Japan gets all of the best Kit Kat flavors. Want to expand beyond the basic chocolate here in America? You'll want to try these delicious imports.
"Holmes & Watson" was so bad, some moviegoers walked out in the middle of it. How could a Will Ferrell movie be so unwatchable?
Police in Ontario, Canada, shared photos of a vehicle that was pulled over and impounded when the driver was found to be sitting on a folding lawn chair.
DNA tests reveal Peter Shatner (formerly Sloan) is not the son of Canadian icon William Shatner, the man he once sued for $170 million for denying paternity.
Sometimes in life you get fish, sometimes you get a 9-foot-long saltwater crocodile.
Researchers loaded containers with trackers and released them in the Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, giving new insight into how plastic pollution travels.
There have been five mass extinctions in our planet's history. The sixth will be more of a slow burn, and unlike the ones before it, humanity is to blame.
The United States had its election in early November, why does it wait until late January to inaugurate a new president?
Why experts are sounding the alarm about the hidden dangers of gas stoves
The CDC's recommendation about hand sanitizer during the pandemic is being challenged by science.
A YouTube comment from a user that is definitely the real account of Pixar sets off this animator to go HAM on their famous intro.