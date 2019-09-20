Popular
'BLUETOOTH WAS GOOD, BUT IT WASN'T APPLE-LIKE'

Co-creator of the iPhone and iPod Tony Fadell reveals how long it took Apple to finally pull the plug on removing the iPhone's headphone input — and why they thought about doing it to the iPod too.
As a still of Ryan Gosling as Ken causes people to question the Barbie character's sexuality, James Greig explains why the doll has always been a bit fruity.
The new gen of femcels are more interested in the aesthetics of toxic sadness than the original meaning of involuntary chastity.

