Someone Inserted Bill Burr Ranting About Why He 'F*cking Hates 'Star Wars" Into 'The Mandalorian'
Someone inserted the comedian ripping into the franchise while facing down Mando.
"Isn't it hypocritical of you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?" Acosta exclaimed.
"Mr. Chairman, this is not about airing your grievances," exclaimed Senator Gary Peters.
Stephen Colbert is given a Proust Questionnaire and makes some candid revelations about himself.
We get more glimpses into young Diana's life in Themyscira in the opening scene of "Wonder Woman 1984."
It's the third year in a row that YouTuber Mark Rober has served up this glittery dish of revenge to people who steal packages from others, and this year, the glitter bomb 3.0 certainly didn't disappoint.
It's tough to make out with his thick Liverpool accent but it's quite the tale.
Binghamton, New York, got a record amount of snowfall Wednesday and Thursday, with accumulation exceeding three feet.
We've got some wholesome winter tweets and some topical content, with nods to Biden's pick of Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation, the Dr. Jill Biden credential controversy and vaccine hype. Enjoy.
There are some phrases you just use without really stopping to think what they mean.
"I don't think they knew going into it that I was willing to put up a fight," says Lauren Kwei in an exclusive interview. "I don't think they knew who they were dealing with."
Actor Ali Larter has responded to the account by her "Heroes" co-star Leonard Roberts of his negative experience on set with her and the show's producers.
We're sure Garrett's dad loves him, even if he's only sorta sure that he's wishing him a happy birthday on the right day.
Fellas, it might be time to join the "no poo" movement.
Social media platforms are letting conspiracy theories about the COVID vaccine spread unchecked.
It's almost like two different languages are being spoken.
The best Christmas movies of all time? The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Extended edition. Hear us out.
Porn is everywhere, but the company that owns the most popular sites is out of sight.
Louis Weisz took Reddit's math on kinetic energy being converted into thermal energy and attempted to cook a chicken by slapping it.
Many of our most influential experiences are shared with and, according to a growing body of cognitive science research, partly shaped by other people.
The social media platform, which gained enormous popularity this year, served as a mirror of these often dystopian times.
Without fail, someone will ask Joel Kim Booster where he's "from" and it never ends well.
The Brooklyn Democratic Party's first ever virtual full membership meeting went off the rails Wednesday, with party bigs miscounting votes and members pushing them for more transparency during a wild 13-hour Zoom call.
A man from New Hampshire built himself an Iron Man suit made entirely out of scraps during the pandemic and tested it out.
Get a 128GB micro SD card for as low as $18, a thumb drive as low as $14 and a massive 12TB external drive as low as $200 today at Amazon.
Amazon has a way of creeping into our lives and making things incredibly easy. With convenience, there are often trade-offs. Many people are unaware that they have a public profile on Amazon.
Aubrey Iacobelli was woken up at four in the morning by the sound of her dog barking at the tree.
The Biden Cabinet team is a hodgepodge collection of people who he just wants to give any job to, like Pete Buttigieg.
It doesn't take very many ultra-wealthy Americans changing their address to wreak havoc on cities' finances.
Things are getting better in the world, which is not a good thing for Julie Nolke and the future of her videos.
You don't have to change what comforts you, but you can control how you react to it.
"I'm very, very concerned that if you solicit votes from typically non-voters, that you will affect and change the outcome."
Dustin Ballard of There I Ruined It went too far this time.
Country's athletes still allowed to compete if not implicated in doping or coverup.
Barack Obama discusses working in less diverse spaces in an interview with Marques Browlee.
For all its exquisite engineering, the floodgate system known by the acronym MOSE is essentially a stopgap, a $6 billion duct-tape fix.
How two men tricked a crowd full of geniuses.
We'd recommend just taking a mulligan than risking life and limb for a golf ball, but you do you.
You might have heard that refrigeration is sacrilege for tomato storage. Is this true?
The deal, which follows others with PlayStation 5 and Amazon Fire, will give 100 million+ Roku users access to the HBO Max app.
Sometimes when you try too hard, things can backfire fast.
The magnitude of this national security breach is hard to overstate.
Walter Forbes was convicted on the testimony of a witness who says she lied.
When trying to get consumers to ditch their iPhone for your smartphone, some companies shot for the moon. But there's a thin line between brilliance and insanity.
Data shows that squashing the neighborhood rumor mill is still one the biggest disinformation challenges.
Thousands of miles of pathways through some of the most rugged land on earth form this six-country UNESCO World Heritage site.
Sometimes the most unexpected pairings are the matches made in heaven.
As travel posters designed to sell train tickets, they were probably more beautiful than they needed to be.
Large tax cuts for the rich lead to higher income inequality and don't fuel economic growth or cut unemployment, a new paper by academics from the London School of Economics and King's College London says.
The interview was discovered inside a television camera donated to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History's Spanish-language television project by Univision.
A former deep-sea treasure hunter is about to mark his fifth year in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of 500 missing coins made from gold found in an historic shipwreck.
Disposable chopsticks? Feh! We exclusively use our light-up lightsaber chopsticks.
The Sky Drop waterslide at Plopsaqua De Panne is not for the faint of heart.