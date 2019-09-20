You Need To Hear The Epiphany Bill Burr Had After Drinking His First Full Cup Of Coffee
The comedian finally understood why people make such a big deal out of coffee after recently downing his first full cup of cappuccino.
The crew of the yacht were key pieces to the mysterious puzzle.
Entertain The Elk breaks down the episode of "The Simpsons" that epitomized the show at its best.
Calling someone or something your "brother (or sister) in Christ" can be lightly sarcastic or lovingly snarky.
The city is now reporting more COVID-19 deaths every day than it did over the first two years of the pandemic.
Zoe Anne gives a demonstration of the raw power of the Stihl MS 881 Magnum.
The non-hormonal pill was 99% effective at preventing pregnancy in mice, new research found.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and millions of refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
Paul Chareth had no idea where this would land but getting there was only half the fun.
It's normal and harmless, but people sure have made up a lot of bullsh*t about it.
This weird fantasy spin-off of the "Borderlands" games is a fresh take, but can it escape the franchise's gravitational pull?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Joshua Bollinger reveals how steam can do some extraordinary things you might not have realized.
Overconfidence may obscure for the Ukrainians one salient fact about this conflict: Time is not on their side.
Landscape contractor Jenn Nawada details how to begin composting at home.
While everyday Russians have seen their wealth plummet as the ruble collapses and major foreign brands leave the country, Vladimir Putin has had no qualms showing off his lavish and luxurious wardrobe.
Formula 1 plans talks with Netflix to ensure future "Drive to Survive" series don't distort the truth too much and deter drivers from wanting to take part.
This week, an auto mechanic whose son wants to follow a different path, a woman whose coworkers insist on calling her by her husband's last name, and a mysterious whisper to a Catholic priest.
"Men" is the brainchild of Alex Garland — director of "Annihilation" and "Ex Machina" — and will hit cinemas on May 20.
Modern outrage is a cycle. Could a culture of public forgiveness ever break it?
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Kelly Clarkson might have to close her show down as there's no coming back from this.
Ash Barty's retirement shocked the sports world, but for someone more interested in a low-key family first lifestyle than what comes with being a tennis megastar, is it really that surprising?
All three of these popular crowd-funded puzzles have a story, secrets and elements hidden in plain sight.
The film's director Judd Apatow told Rich Eisen how Steve Carell decided to pull the film's iconic waxing scene off by insisting they do it his way.
In his series of haunting images, Michał Dyjuk rethinks photography in an attempt to preserve the memory of a lesser-known tragedy of the 20th century that unfolded in the forests of Augustow, his home in Poland.
The best part is that you can snag three of these classic-looking tees for just $95.
LaGuardia was long considered a laughing stock until a $8 billion renovation turned things completely around
When you've racked up two billion likes and 88 million followers on TikTok in just a few short years, what's a 25-year-old Navy vet to do next?
Everybody, relax. What's the worst thing that could possibly happen?
Brady Brandwood gives the internet an update on Leon the Lobster and is fascinated by the intelligence of his crustacean friend.
Top contenders include $10K in botox, multiple free vacations, and bottles of "spermindine"
A deeply satisfying and deeply enlightening deep clean of an iPhone.
Eric Michael Garcia's tweet asking for facts that seem too bizarre, funny or impossible to be true garnered a ton of very entertaining responses. Here are some of the best ones.
Free-market interests used fights over COVID protocols to further privatize K-12 education. Economist Emily Oster, whose research is funded by those groups, has laundered their ideologies and given them the imprimatur of science, write epidemiologists Abigail Cartus and Justin Feldman.
"I grabbed my phone to record the rain storm. I opened the door to get a better view and saw sparks," said the Defunaik Springs, Florida, resident.
Mystery shrouded the dinosaur's future after an anonymous buyer paid $31.8 million in 2020. Now Abu Dhabi confirms a new museum will house the prized skeleton.
After repeated injuries, I'm afraid of penetration - but I'm too embarrassed to talk to a doctor.
The driver of the truck was fortunate to walk away with a few scratches after a tornado tossed his vehicle around like a rag doll. Here's what the truck looked like.
Many movies have coughs and sneezes in them. Some win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Is there a connection? The mainstream statistical hegemony says "no," but our research suggests otherwise.
Around 150 years ago, the upstate New York village of Saranac Lake became home to people looking for a cure to a highly contagious disease. Today, its healing legacy lives on.
Kimmel didn't hold back criticizing Republicans for their racist treatment and torches Kid Rock for sitting down with Tucker Carlson.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cardi B, Mindy Kaling, and more famous women on starting over in a new career.
Microsoft built its own smart AI features and hardware.
Danish star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau tells Kelly Clarkson why Denmark is such a happy place and why he was scared to meet his daughter's boyfriend for the first time.
Everything you need to know when it comes to preparing for the ultimate trip.
With speeds up to 3500MB per second, this 1TB compact M.2 solid-state drive is a steal at $110.