NOT DOOMED YET
usgamer.net
You can officially play the original "Doom" on almost every post-1993 console, and thanks to intrepid hackers around the world you can unofficially play it on practically anything with a processor. But that's not the case for 1997's "Doom 64," which has only ever been officially available on the Nintendo 64.