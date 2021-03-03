Watch Biker Save A Baby That Was Quickly Tumbling Down A Slope
Captured on camera in Florencia, Colombia, this biker's instant reaction was truly life saving.
In a video obtained by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Alex Jones, who spoke enthusiastically about Donald Trump in public, was filmed denigrating him in January 2019. "I wish I never would have f*cking met Trump," Jones says.
He's not a big fan of open shelving and double kitchen islands.
Luckily nothing happened, but you can tell the air traffic controller was stressed.
Here's some rare footage of Gwen Stefani and her band No Doubt performing live at Cal State Fullerton in December 1994, and it's the perfect time capsule of the '90s.
Some are pretty chill about it. Some are really, really not.
Trey Kennedy does his best impression of someone who lives in a small town.
It's easier and cheaper than ever for companies to send spam robocalls. You can block them with apps and by understanding how the system works.
Upgrading your mask and staying vigilant are more important than ever.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
While it might look deceptively innocuous, here's why you should be on your guard when you see wire on your car.
The subsidiary of the film-production company that made "The Master" and "Zero Dark Thirty" has established itself as a powerhouse in the video game field. And with a busy 2021 release schedule, starting with this week's "Maquette," it's poised to add to its growing reputation.
Want to get into DIY computers for retro gaming, media storage or just about anything else? This superb kit lets you hit the ground running, and the 10% clickable coupon makes it even more affordable.
Scotty from Strange Parts attempts to make his own foldable iPhone.
A new study of the city's program that sent cash to struggling individuals finds dramatic changes.
If you're a tomato sandwich hater, you're probably making them wrong.
Here's how to take your toaster oven to the next level.
Some do so of their own accord, using airport amenities to meet their basic needs. Others, however, would rather be anywhere else — and find themselves at the mercy of bureaucratic wrangling.
Hi @ you there, person who casually logged online this morning only to realize that everyone was revealing their color personalities to the world without you.
Someone observed the ridiculous intricacy that went into this 6-second scene from the film "Taken 3."
Did Avi Loeb spot an extraterrestrial spaceship in the night sky — or was it merely the reflection of his own obsessions?
Ted Cruz might want to stick to his day job but someone discovered his observational riffs at CPAC about masks had a familiar ring to them.
With everything available all year round, we often forget there's a reason behind nature's cycles.
We are really bad at navigating a key transition point during one of the most basic social interactions.
Not only are these candles from Good + Well Co. incredibly pleasant to the nose, but the eye-catching retro designs make us want to complete the set.
3D Printers can be overwhelmingly expensive, but you can get started with this clever, simple model for a reasonable asking price.
With four-way stretch and water resistance, these versatile joggers are just as well suited for early morning runs as for lounging around on Sunday afternoons. Heck, you might even mistake them for your chinos.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Thanks to a medical treatment, Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy have newly-gained superpowers that they are using to fight crime. "Thunder Force" will be available on Netflix on April 9.
The new design shows a folded corner of blue tape on an Amazon box.
Costcos are purposefully designed to confuse you so you wander for long periods of time and wind up buying more than you came in for.
A century after the invention of the weekend, more companies are adding another day.
Researchers drilled through an Antarctic ice shelf to sample sediment. But they found animals that weren't supposed to be there.
We had no idea that agencies like the FBI and CIA like to recruit from Mormon schools like Brigham Young University.
We know that "men get eating disorders too," but gendered stereotypes still keep men from getting the help and representation they need.
An employment law attorney and data scientist says the scary truth most of the time is that managers use their discretion and subjectively value performance differently.
The apartment tour is a popular staple in YouTube videos. This comedian gave it a delightful twist.
Experts share their best advice about what to take into account if you are deciding to sell a home after only a few years.
Writer/director Joe Carnahan delves into his abandoned attempt to make a trilogy of "Daredevil" movies.
Seems like it would have been a good idea to tie the fridge down, but hindsight is 20-20.
British luxury carmaker Aston Martin on Wednesday launched a new Formula One car ahead of its return to the most famous motor racing event in the world.
How to be a Hollywood intimacy coordinator during COVID-19, explained.
Residents of the Park Hill flats will forever know the words "I LOVE YOU WILL U MARRY ME."
Tiger Woods hosted a golf tournament. He heckled his friend Justin Thomas. He shot instructional videos with athletes and celebrities. Then, early on Feb. 23, his whole world changed.
Getting your Nokia to play a Britney tune used to be cutting-edge technology.
"I'm not surprised Don Jr. loves The Cat in the Hat," Colbert quipped. "I've always believed he can read at a second-grade level."
During her latest podcast episode, iCarly alum Jennette McCurdy said she doesn't foresee ever acting again and shared, "I resent my career in a lot of ways."
A thousand pieces in the puzzle, and all of them are blank. It's gonna take a while.
Tom Davies AKA GeoWizard, absolutely nails the location of this nondescript town.
Bill Walton claims Michael Jordan wanted to play for UCLA, not North Carolina, but the Bruins told him no. Is it true?
We spoke with Radwood CEO Art Cervantes about Rad For Sale, the new auction site for buying and selling '80s and '90s cars and ephemera.
A band performing a socially distanced concert in Mar Vista was interrupted by a large branch that fell above them. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.
Marcia Lucas was actually the one who suggested Obi-Wan die at the hands of Darth Vader.
Efficacy is a crucial concept in vaccine trials, but it's also a tricky one. If a vaccine has an efficacy of, say, 95 percent, that doesn't mean that 5 percent of people who receive that vaccine will get COVID-19.
According to musician Alan Gogoll, he "just did it for the lolz."