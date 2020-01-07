Bike Genius Danny MacAskill Takes Over A Gym To Do Some Mind-Bending Tricks
The trials riding legend has more stability and balance on his bike than we have on our feet.
Now that we've seen it, we cannot ever unsee it again.
And now if you'll excuse us, we're very hungry now and have to go hunt for some cake.
How much rotational speed can a GoPro hold up to (and film with any coherence)?
We all laughed at the "30-50 feral hogs" guy, but, uh, holy crap.
Welcome to one of the favorite traditions of the Golden Globes: having Ricky Gervais insult everyone and generally not give a flying f*ck about the ceremony.
It's not very comforting to know that gun safe makers put very little effort into making sure their products are sturdy.
The comedian on his brooding adolescence, the joys of standup, and making a Netflix show for kids.
In "The History of the University of Cambridge," author Edmund Carter praises the bridge as "one of the most curious pieces of carpentry of this kind in England."
A mom makes a horrible mistake while driving her Tesla Model X.
Space photographer Andrew McCarthy crafts some splendid images from his backyard, and his latest shot of Earth's moon is no exception.
VICE also found that 29 of the 30 photos that currently illustrate FlexPro's menu options are either stock photos or were pulled from other websites.
"Two elephants had babies about the same time. On this day, it looked like one of the elephants didn't want the other baby elephant to get close so she pushed him away with her foot."
Imagine a startup with $12 billion of revenue, 125%+ YoY revenue growth (two years in a row), and Apple-esque gross margins (30-50%). Without knowing anything else about the business, what would you value it at? $50 billion? $100 billion? More?That's Apple's AirPods business.
A slow boat across the Atlantic plus a scenic train home to Vancouver add up to a hugely enjoyable three-week trip.
For $30 a night, it's not as horrible as you'd imagine.
From "BoJack Horseman" and "Succession" to "The New Pope" and "Schitt's Creek," we can't help but hold out hope that TV will have an amazing year in 2020. Here are the 50 shows we're most excited to see.
Thousand-pound bucking bulls? "Just put me on one!" says Najiah Knight — all 4-foot-10 and 70 pounds of her.
The only thing that's uncontroversial about the controversial director is his unbridled fetish for feet.
Sonos has sued Google for infringing on patents related to its smart speakers, claiming Google misappropriated the tech in its products.
Every year, Amazon winds up with thousands of unsold items. Where do they all go if nobody buys them?
Red skies, brown smoke, and scorched earth have become the new normal in Australia, as the country faces one of the biggest climate catastrophes it's ever seen.
Police dogs may be inclined to react however they think officers want them to, which could effectively facilitate undue searches or arrests. And unlike the human officers that deploy them, dogs can never be cross-examined about their decisions or motivations.
You know how sometimes things can be funny and frightening at the same time? This is what this is.
Social media companies like Facebook and Twitter are trying to step in, but the misinformation permeates.
Life is just a shock to the system. It turns out that the man I have spent 50 years believing to be my father is not my father.
Poor Liam Livingstone. The English cricketer did help the Perth Scorchers beat the Melbourne Renegades, but it came at the cost of two cricket balls directly to his, well, balls.
Your pet clearly ages faster than you do, but new research is giving us a much clearer idea of just how old your dog really might be.
The company that controls 7-Eleven terminated Mitoshi Matsumoto's franchise last week after he decided to close his store on New Year's Day, and it has stopped supplying him. It was the latest battle between Matsumoto and one of Japan's best-known companies over harsh working conditions in the Japanese convenience store industry.
Craig Turner creates a very effective method to keeping the neighborhood cats from snacking on baby birds.
Pontiac reportedly considered putting this mid-engined machine into production but tragically, it never came to be.
US News and World Report ranked the keto diet near-last for the third year in a row, and other outlets have begun to question it, too. Will we finally get over keto this year?
The Nikon P900 Coolpix Camera is known for its zooming capacity, but this is still astonishing.
Bushfire maps of Australia keep going viral — but think twice before you hit share.
Winter, a freelance software programmer, has visited 15,000 Starbucks in 55 different countries over the last 22 years and he's as passionate as ever.
Utqiagvik, Alaska is the northernmost city in the United States and requires planes to ship in foods that the lower 48 take for granted.
Rumors about fake films can reveal a lot about the fans who believe them.
A network of amateur programmers is transforming the illness with a DIY app.
For years, scientists poured their hearts into work to develop vaccines. And, for years, they saw promising work smash up against unscalable walls.
A traditional bonfire lighting in Badia Prataglia, Italy for the Festa dei fochi made an eye-popping eruption back in September and is going viral now. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt by the blast.
When the stakes are high, we must embrace the possibility we just aren't right.
Drawings, found in the hundreds, every page hand-bound, every artwork a labour of love. Why was it found in a dumpster in Springfield, Missouri, by a teenager who pulled it out in 1970? For decades, the only clue to its origins was a water mark: "Missouri State 'Lunatic Asylum' No. 3."
Get this guy some wigs and you literally would not be able to tell the difference — which, uh, is a little bit concerning.
Due to the demands of industrial farming, only a handful of apple varieties make it to stores, and even of those, only the most uniform specimens sit on the shelves. But there are still oddballs out there.
Someone in the galaxy far, far away looked at a man named Sheev Palpatine and, in their best Lando Calrissian impression, went, "Hello, what have we here?"
The visibility level over the bushfires is nil as illustrated from the cockpit of this Australian air force transport aircraft.
Her startling 1994 memoir, "Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America," won praise for opening a dialogue about clinical depression.
Uncanny silicone masks used to be a Hollywood plot device. Now they're in the real world — and they're fooling a whole lot of people.
The speed limit for the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in Connecticut is 55 miles per hour and definitely not what this guy is doing here.
Long before GPS, drivers still wanted tech that could simplify the navigation process.
As SpaceX completes another Starlink launch, scientists warn of a dystopian night sky.