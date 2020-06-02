Here Are The Biggest Taboos In Countries Around The World And Italy's Is The Best
Citizens of the world share some of the most forbidden customs in their culture.
"Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan clashed with Rudy Giuliani in a fiery dispute over Donald Trump's handling of the George Floyd protests.
Duisburg Public Services brought their tap water to Evian-les-Bains to prove a point.
"The car had every opportunity to fall in line behind me, but instead chose to cut off an 80,000lb truck carrying an oversize load. We can't stop on a dime and I wasn't about to put my own life in jeopardy by slamming on the brakes and having my load shift."
This waist-mounted supernumerary robotic arm is here to lend a hand.
The Bon Appétit chefs get a lot of feedback from YouTube viewers and their reaction is perfect.
"The scary moment, I didn't even know occurred until after I got home and showed the footage to a friend. Seriously, this moment had me completely in the dark. I had no idea I came so close to being hit by this car."
The NFL's public shift on the Black Lives Matter movement, which led to a Friday video from commissioner Roger Goodell condemning racism and admitting wrongdoing, started with an Instagram DM.
Privacy fears may keep people from downloading proximity apps.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Skype could've been the top app for video conferencing. But instead, we're all on Zoom. What went wrong?
Police unions have become increasingly rightwing as a backlash to the Obama administration and Black Lives Matter — and that's bad news for the cities they police.
Really, if "Saturday Night Live" was trying to put together a sketch about inept bike cops, they couldn't have scripted it better than this.
Enjoy this Lego hobbyist's model train's journey through a forest, with the soothing sounds of birds singing.
The film was criticized by star Viola Davis in 2018, and its renewed popularity in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests has drawn criticism from black activists on social media.
The King Of Random hosts live out every kids dream and see what happens when you dump the entire bottle of detergent into the wash.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has earned enough delegates to officially secure the Democratic nomination for president, CNN projected on Saturday.
When the U.S. government's official jobs report for May came out on Friday, it included a note at the bottom saying there had been a major "error" indicating that the unemployment rate likely should be higher than the widely reported 13.3 percent rate.
The decision will trigger another court battle over whether he has the power as president to essentially erase a national monument.
With National Guard troops being housed in Washington DC hotels to assuage protests, and Mayor Muriel Bowser saying she wants out-of-state troops to leave the city, perhaps the Third Amendment isn't quite as quaint as we all once thought.
As protesters fight on the ground, K-pop fans around the world have shown support by overwhelming police apps and flooding dangerous hashtags—including, most recently, #QAnon.
"It's terrible," said a woman who spent 45 minutes traveling from her Brooklyn home to the ATM. It took her more than two-and-a-half hours to reach the machine.
Don't try this in your local sewer.
Members of the White House press corps became the latest political prop in President Trump's quest to reopen the country on Friday.
Pecos Hank explains the science of red sprites and how he captured rare atmospheric optical phenomenon out over the horizon.
Late in the evening on June 5, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette removed two stories from its website that were shared earlier in the day on the paper's social media platform.
Facebook and Twitter might have the bells and whistles, but the word processing doc's simplicity and accessibility have made it a winning tool.
A YouTuber found a large rusty nail in his back yard and went to town on it.
The economic downturn sparked by the coronavirus pandemic has hit the startup tech sector in the United States particularly hard. Here's an infographic that demonstrates the scale of jobs lost.
LGBTQ icons including Wanda Sykes, Jim Parsons, Rosie O'Donnell, Anderson Cooper and more recall the fears, funny moments and ultimate triumphs of telling the industry — and the world — who they really are.
DC mayor Muriel Bowser had a street near the White House painted with the slogan in huge yellow letters, and renamed a plaza "Black Lives Matter Plaza" — while simultaneously increasing the budget for the city's police.
An engineer made a high-tech golf club that automatically corrects your swing and customizes itself to become any iron.
The wacky 1985 classic from Amblin Entertainment, Steven Spielberg's production company, was an early example of the type of kid-centric movie for adults that has become a blockbuster staple in recent years
How does a photocopier see a lenticular lensed photo with animation effects?
These crowd-control weapons are rarely lethal, but in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, there are growing calls for police to stop using these chemical irritants because they can damage the body in ways that can spread the coronavirus and increase the severity of COVID-19.
Often ranked as one of the deadliest cities in America, Camden, New Jersey, ended 2017 with its lowest homicide rate since the 1980s.
This wily stray cat sitting outside a grocery store in Mexico got a compassionate animal lover to buy her treats.
Two dozen experts explain why.
A new map shows where people have the lowest impact — but are those the best places to protect?
A grandma had a hilarious reaction after nailing this water bottle flip.
That a budget hotel has become a makeshift medical facility offering unproven antibody tests highlights the gaps in regulatory oversight at the local, state and federal levels during this pandemic.
Amazon, which provides the technical backbone of ICE and plotted to smear a fired Black organizer, says it "stands in solidarity with the Black community" in the "fight against racism and injustice." And that's just the beginning.
Helicopters were once thought to be an efficient solution for intercity travel. What went wrong?
Police brutality and the coronavirus pandemic are two health crises that disproportionately impact black Americans. Architects, who take an oath to protect the "health, safety, and welfare" of the public, must be part of the solution.
The image of the elderly man bleeding on the pavement is disturbing, but what's even more troubling is that none of the police officers appear to be helping him. One officer makes a move to apparently assist the man, but another cop pulls him away in one of the most callous things ever captured on video.
A breakdown of the interesting musical themes explored "The Matrix."
Seventy plus years later, these scars from World War II have largely healed, leaving only still ponds for us to reflect on.
Casey Callison has gone flyfishing all over southern Missouri, but no place has a grip on him quite like Crane Creek, whose clear waters hide a local legend.
Much like contemplating death can neutralize the fear of it, it can help to acclimate yourself to the idea of losing professional skills before it happens.