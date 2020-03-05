Man Creates A Device With A Nearly Infinity-To-One Gear Ratio
Daniel Bruin's device has a gear reduction of one googol (that's a 1, followed by 100 zeroes), meaning you'd need "more energy than the entire universe has" to spin the final gear once.
Daniel Bruin's device has a gear reduction of one googol (that's a 1, followed by 100 zeroes), meaning you'd need "more energy than the entire universe has" to spin the final gear once.
After Aindrias de Static told an expletive-heavy story during a concert, a young girl in the audience told him to watch his language. He immediately had a delightful change of heart.
We're not entirely sure what the plan is for this caiman and these cats to coexist peacefully longterm, but they do seem curious about each other.
You'll find one of the world's most advanced car engines inside the… 2020 Hyundai Sonata. YouTuber Engineering Explained breaks down what it does.
The full-sized image is a whopping 2.43 GB, so watch this video version and then go download the full thing on your home WiFi.
Miumiu, a 6-year-old guitar prodigy, performs a beautifully mellow version of the jazz standard "Fly Me To The Moon."
Tom Scott explains how he was able to stop a laser seemingly in the middle of the air Kylo Ren-style.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
After decades among the hidden homeless, Dominic Van Allen dug himself a bunker beneath a public park. But his life would get even more precarious.
If American women earned minimum wage for the unpaid work they do around the house and caring for relatives, they would have made $1.5 trillion last year.
Daniel Bruin's device has a gear reduction of one googol (that's a 1, followed by 100 zeroes), meaning you'd need "more energy than the entire universe has" to spin the final gear once.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The full-sized image is a whopping 2.43 GB, so watch this video version and then go download the full thing on your home WiFi.
An upstate New York power plant has been using some of its own electricity to mine bitcoin on an industrial scale.
An exhibition at the Art Gallery of Toronto shows how magicians enticed audiences with advertisements of levitations, decapitations and other deceptions.
Dramatic surveillance video shows a driver turning left in front of a oncoming train. Fortunately, the driver was not seriously injured.
Something about the sheer breadth of maladies that light therapy can supposedly treat has the effect of making the whole thing seem too good to be true.
Investors and clients of the facial recognition start-up freely used the app on dates and at parties — and to spy on the public.
A sheep dog and baby sheep love running around together inside this barn in Austria.
Falling ice doomed this unfortunate driver's windshield.
Structural engineers have built a new bridge using an unfolding, umbrella-like technique. It's a brand-new way to build bridges — and it's brilliant.
Enjoy deep discounts on select backpacks, camping gear, jackets and more from The North Face at Moosejaw.
The making of a Koto Fukuyama, a 13-stringed harp-like instrument, is a very involved process
You don't have to break the bank to get a new desktop — just buy refurbished. We've rounded up some of the top deals on like-new refurbished models.
A BMW repeatedly rammed into a pick-up in a scary road rage incident in North Hollywood.
"I remember one woman who arrived and asked, 'Is this the clinic?' And we were like, 'What clinic?'"
Despite the distinct musical tastes of these band's audiences, one artist had been selected to produce limited-edition screenprints for all of them, a 22-year-old Baltimorean named Luke Martin.
You'll find one of the world's most advanced car engines inside the… 2020 Hyundai Sonata. YouTuber Engineering Explained breaks down what it does.
An unintentional (and darkly comical) illustration of the futility of advice that we stop touching our faces in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.
This is a story about how the most sophisticated copyright filter in the world prevented us from explaining copyright law.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A North Carolina shelter turned Perdita's crotchety vibe into a paw-sitive and made her a star.
"If something happens, make sure everyone knows I love 'em."
Same genes, same type of cancer, very different bills.
You've seen his new suit, but who would the Dark Knight be without a fancy set of wheels to prowl Gotham's streets in?
Before my diagnosis, I spent half my life playing a long and painful guessing game.
Long week, huh? Here's a good video to take your mind off it.
As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20 — it's all too easy to look back on a skyrocketing stock and wonder "what if I'd invested before it got hot?" Well, here's the answer.
Is the elephant actually intimidated by the charge, or does it have enough sense to know it doesn't want to hurt the calf?
United Airlines became the first airline to cut its US flight schedule on Wednesday, as passenger worry about the coronavirus has caused a sharp drop in demand.
Miumiu, a 6-year-old guitar prodigy, performs a beautifully mellow version of the jazz standard "Fly Me To The Moon."
Located at the foot of UNESCO World Heritage site Alpe di Siusi in the Italian province of South Tyrol, Messner House represents adaptive reuse at its finest.
VICE talked to the '90s icon about her long career that's included Grammys, Disney movies, a Playboy spread and being conned by an ex-boyfriend.
Snorkelers swimming near Bali, Indonesia get the wrath of an angry little fish defending its territory.
A classic grift has evolved over time.
Don't hoard masks and food. Figure out how to help seniors and the immunosuppressed stay healthy.
Being holed up at home has never been more pleasant.
While hiking near the ice castles in Heber, Utah, a man discovers the weird sounds cracks on a frozen lake make.
Last year, investors clamored to buy into the burgeoning cannabis industry in a moment of market zeitgeist. What happened?
This custom LEGO model weighs 44 pounds. It's five feet long. It's changing how people build with bricks.
There is a Ben for all people. Which one is yours?
Cities are eager to nudge residents away from automobiles and toward modes that pose less danger, both to people and the planet, but they're overlooking easy fixes in favor of Hyperloops.
A.I. generated text is getting really good — what does that mean for the future of the internet?
It may take up to a month to see if it the treatment worked.
Were it not for the poor quality of the body cam footage, this would look straight out of a movie.
How do we have four trillion-dollar companies growing at startup rates? Because they aren't like other companies.
Banjo is applying artificial intelligence to government-owned surveillance and traffic cameras across the entire state of Utah to tell police about "anomalies."
"It appears that the burglar was fishing for about three hours before landing his catch," police told reporters, according to CNN.