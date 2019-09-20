Popular
'I CAN'T BEGIN TO TELL YOU HOW MUCH I LOVE THE EARLIER VERSION'

From different cultural exhibits (Mexico, Norway, Japan and others) to fireworks and more, go back in time with this home video footage, that was shot in July 1990, of the Disney EPCOT Center in Florida.
BILLION DOLLAR PROBLEM

Half of the world's geysers are located in Yellowstone, a 150-year-old park which is roughly half the size of Wales. This year, on the Montanta side, there was severe flooding, which devastated the park and its locals. Here's why it will take years to rebuild the things that were lost.

Namespaces