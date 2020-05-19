YouTubers Try Six Different Ways Of Cooking Bacon To See Which Is The Most Delicious
From putting it in a deep fryer to sticking it in a microwave, there are many ways bacon can be cooked, but which actually tastes the best?
Gordon Ramsay and his family have been spending time together making videos of meals and recipes that are easy, quick and delicious.
Chael Sonnen reveals how he handles failure in his career in the ring.
The whole process is a riveting roller coaster ride from start to finish.
The cast of "Community" did a table read of the episode "Cooperative Polygraphy" over Zoom and hilarity ensued as Pedro Pascal could not read one line in particular without cracking up.
There's something beautifully satisfying watching a cat, well, being a cat.
Peter Fitzek is part of a movement that denies Germany's existence. He founded his own kingdom and bank — then the government started asking where the money went.
It took Lisa Piccirillo less than a week to answer a long-standing question about a strange knot discovered over half a century ago by the legendary John Conway.
"You want to help healthcare workers? These are the goddamn N95 masks that we have to deal with."
"We been in quarantine and like, I need to get out and party!"
Turns out the names Tolkien came up with for inhabitants of fictional Middle Earth are uncannily similar to the kinds of names scientists designate for pharmaceuticals.
From courses that cost $100,000 to ones made of tin cans, there are many ways to scratch that mini-golf itch this summer.
Our economy is built on Americans of all class levels buying things. What happens when the ability — and desire — to do so goes away?
The daily measurements at the Mauna Loa Observatory were initially meant to track the Earth's breathing patterns, but as the record grew, it became clear that the Earth wasn't breathing normally.
"While kayak fishing offshore, I hooked up on the elusive South Florida blackfin tuna, which took me on a wild ride. I was quickly joined by the not-so-elusive South Florida sharks which battled me for my catch."
When photographer Eric Guth drops into Godzilla Cave, he slips into a world of ice built by fire.
Reddit moderator Gallowboob is stepping away from the site after receiving doxxing and death threats.
There's a fully functional operating system for Raspberry Pi called iRaspbian that looks nearly identical to MacOS.
Amid a lot of excitement about the novel and good reviews, a lot of the discourse is (rightly) fixated on some choice sex scenes between fictionalized versions of Hillary and Bill — and, folks… it's rough.
The businessman and inventor spent a small fortune developing his idea. Then he scrapped it before the first prototype ever hit the road. Here's why.
It's not always easy, trying to maintain a house when one is also suffering from depression, but we're proud of his progress here.
Dining out right now will come with certain risks. Here's what you can do to keep yourself and others around you safe.
Talk about custom.
Good to check both sides of the street in case you miss a Porta Potty sliding by.
COVID survivors are lining up to donate desperately needed plasma, but a discombobulated maze of testing, miscommunication and early misunderstandings is stopping them at every turn.
Will "Space Force" be good? That's still up in the air (up in space?), but one thing is for certain: the cast is out of this world. "Space Force" hits Netflix on May 29th.
If your business model is to corral the largest possible herd of unicorns and make them run up the hill as fast as possible, a lot of them are going to fall into a ravine, that is just a basic theorem of Finance 101.
"By the time we're done with this MasterClass, you'll be able to load the dishwasher with maximum effectiveness."
Recent decisions have both undermined the government's legitimacy and endangered the people.
In response to a Sports Illustrated survey on the effects of the pandemic, minor league teams made one thing clear: an American institution will never be the same.
The cast of "Community" did a table read of the episode "Cooperative Polygraphy" over Zoom and hilarity ensued as Pedro Pascal could not read one line in particular without cracking up.
The actor and director on growing up with famous comedians as parents and how his father, Jerry Stiller, saw his son's career.
STAT spoke to leading health care thinkers about how the coronavirus has shattered long-standing assumptions about health policy in the US.
In this chapter of man-made machine versus nature, nature wins.
Low passes of aircraft are not uncommon, but it's always startling to see.
Everything about Korea's culture, legal system, and road network is built to make car enthusiasm impossible. These are the people who find a way.
Here are some tips from experts about cheering yourself up when you're in a funk.
Things got ugly in Chicago after Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and virtually every other important figure of its dynasty was shoved out. Here's a deep dive into wreckage left behind after the 1998 championship run.
Car traffic took a big dip beginning in late March, and headlines celebrated clean air around the U.S. But an NPR analysis of EPA data tells a more troubling story.
Many phantom limbs were harmed in the making of this video.
Like many around the world, Japanese photographer Takuya Nishimura is currently following stay-and-work-at-home protocol as a countermeasure against the novel coronavirus.
Mistrust, a disorganized response and a president who thought his spring would be a coronation. What could possibly go wrong?
You don't need to understand Dutch to be able to sit back and enjoy this peculiar video of a man living with a nest of eagle owls, one of the largest owls in the world, setting up their home right outside of his window.
Dr. Steven Levine, New York plastic surgeon, on the plastic surgery requests he has gotten during quarantine.
Fed up with the rising cost and declining quality of Apple laptops, I migrated to Microsoft. It has been both a total joy and a complete pain in the neck.
This modified Honda Civic recently broke records during a quarter-mile run. For reference, a top-end Tesla Model S on Ludicrous mode can do 0-60 in about 2.3 seconds.
The whole process is a riveting roller coaster ride from start to finish.
Can "mmm whatcha say" escape "The O.C." and become something timeless?
We were expecting a flattening, but not a decapitation like this.