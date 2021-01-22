Bernie Sanders Breaks His Silence About His Viral Photograph At Inauguration: 'I Was Just Trying To Keep Warm'
The Vermont Senator didn't realize that his presence at Joe Biden's inauguration had become a sensation.
We've died and gone to cat heaven.
They're not upset at each other. They're upset at the fence.
Garth Brooks sought to unite the country during a powerful performance of Amazing Grace.
The LockPickingLawyer breezes through another heavy duty lock, this one meant for two-wheel vehicles, and explains how a design change could make the job tougher.
Michael Shatravka tried to be in the shoes of the garbage men in Bayonne, New Jersey, and it was one eye-opening experience for him.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone explains all the various laws broken by rioters as they smashed their way into the United States Capitol.
Also featuring Joe Biden and Lady Gaga and Donald Trump's note to Biden.
Guardsmen were later let back into facilities after an outry from lawmakers.
A Ring camera captures a hilarious misunderstanding between a dog and its owner.
Pull-ups AND an undented door frame? Hell yeah, man.
MIT researchers designed a method to grow wood in a lab, but selling lab-grown tables is a long way off.
It's hard to make resumes stand out in a lineup of applicants, but if you're able to customize resumes this way, it'll likely give you a leg up.
From waiting for the perfect setting for years to being emotionally stirred by human-wildlife conflicts, these photographers share stories behind their most challenging photos.
How many layers of quotes do you think we can get away with? Three? Four? Doesn't matter, we're inspired as all heck.
Strangely enough, there's a park called Roosevelt Campobello International Park just past the border of the state of Maine.
President Joe Biden failed to keep some Day One pledges, but he did get to the overwhelming majority of them.
Kevin Gavin, 66, lived in the same Brooklyn public housing building and allegedly ran errands for the victims, whose deaths date back to 2015.
The Rideshare Guy explains why being a truck driver is actually a pretty cool gig.
A Times reporter caught the coronavirus during the New York City outbreak last April. But the acute phase of the illness was just the beginning.
The singer talks her four Grammy nominations, Taylor Swift comparisons, and more, all while quarantined at home.
One second she's pensively looking out the window, and the next second, she's jamming.
Scientists discovered remains of a sauropod that could be the largest animal to have ever lived on land.
It does depend on taste and preference, but James Hoffmann makes a pretty solid case for immersion techniques — across grind sizes.
The pandemic is making everything harder. Well, almost everything.
Chris Barrett has made bank on the gray market selling pizza laced with 40 mg of THC per slice. Legalization will bring its own business risks if others choose to add THC-infused slices to their menus.
The magazine's Ethicist columnist on whether to tell your father your sister is recording him without his knowledge — and more.
According to Citizen Browser data, the platform especially peppered Trump voters with political group recommendations.
Some measures that could assist many people are new stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment aid and a $15 minimum wage.
One year after coronavirus was first diagnosed in the United States, and on the first full day of a new administration in Washington, here's what is giving us hope for the years ahead.
Grand Rapids resident Destiny Adams works a full-time job, as a state child welfare specialist, and runs two independent businesses. She wants to retire in six years and is par for the course.
Sassy magazine helped me get through my teens. Now I turn to my collection for a different kind of comfort.
It was a lot easier to get away with lying decades ago.
Employees of the art-house mogul and real estate billionaire Charles S. Cohen hit back over alleged abuses.
The Biden administration updated the official White House website with information about the climate crisis.
Accent expert Erik Singer is a whiz at imitating accents from Bostonian to Appalachian.
It took 18 seasons for Reggie Miller to hit 2,560 three-pointers. Curry is set to do it in just over 11. But how? This story reveals the singular skill fueling his iconic career — and how it's changed the game.
Effortlessness is the hallmark of a good TikTok, but it takes a lot of work to make it look so easy.
Just because there's laughter doesn't mean there's humor involved on their end.
Do you recognize any of this decor from past administrations?
"Come with me if you want to live."
It's the exact opposite of a black hole. But unlike black holes, there's no consensus about whether white holes exist, or how they'd be formed.
With Trump on the way out and Biden on the way in, and with 2021 continuing to be way more exhausting than feels necessary, tensions were high and the tweets were brutal.
The QAnon conspiracy theory has picked up bits and pieces from the classic conspiracy theory canon, but it heavily relies on one popular racist and anti-semitic text that make it a serious global threat.
We spoke to Josh Dean, co-host of a podcast about one of the most over-the-top con artists in modern history.
A handful of cities across the US provide free quarantine rooms for those who need to isolate.
I went looking for a defining color of its era. I found it in an old jar of paint.
Amid rising concern over domestic extremism, an NPR analysis found military veterans were overrepresented in those charged in the attack on the US Capitol, when compared to the general population.
We've died and gone to cat heaven.
Kneeling for the anthem is not a meaningless gesture and neither is standing.
"Hitman 3" delivers the World of Assassination trilogy's comprehensive culmination, doubling down on its winning stealth-puzzle formula creating some of the franchise's best playgrounds yet.
TikToker @bestofshan reveals how her family tree got even more complicated after her stepmom divorced her dad.
Many of the places most pivotal to my life in New York have permanently closed during the pandemic.