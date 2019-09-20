Benedict Cumberbatch Reads The Most Ridiculous Mother's Day Signs To Aidy Bryant
A family surprises their mom with some special Mother's Day gifts. It goes as well as you'd think.
A family surprises their mom with some special Mother's Day gifts. It goes as well as you'd think.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
A family surprises their mom with some special Mother's Day gifts. It goes as well as you'd think.
Big oil companies have been salivating over the Uinta Basin's rich oil deposits for years.
After Justice Samuel Alito's leaked draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, a flashback to 13th century England shows the exact moment three men vote to outlaw abortion.
Putting words to the feelings that you feel when looking at shapes made from hieroglyphics that you don't understand.
Fancy yourself a Sherlock Holmes? In this book, you're the one who gets to solve the mysteries.
Would you kindly watch this video?
To many New Yorkers, he was their brash and blustery mayor. But friends are now describing the private strain endured by a public man laboring to conceal his sexual orientation.
Unprecedented level comes as greenhouse gas emissions continue around the world
This angle captures how far from behind Rich Strike came to make the finish that stunned the world.
From 'Evil Dead' to 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' this quintessential, ironic cult-movie icon has long been an antidote to the pomp and self-importance of modern-day blockbusters
A Kentucky kid ran the full 26.2 last weekend. People have opinions.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
There's a little more to this riff than we thought! Let Paul Davids show you why "Message in a Bottle" is definitely an epic riff.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Internet favorite weirdo Kyle Bosman bought a fun game for kids from Target for $20. He instantly regrets this entire endeavor.
Quiet your brain and let yourself settle in for a good night's rest by making a little list before you head to bed. Here's how it works.
Almost none of the choices you make are as fraught as you think they are.
Rich Strike pulls off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Kentucky Derby.
I can't believe he's trying to control me like this.
Struggle sometimes to get things done in the bathroom? The squatty potty might just do the trick.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
"Call of Duty" would grow into something much weirder, much bigger, and much more perverse than anyone could have known. It's part of a military apparatus selling war to the public. And it's fun.
One of the most successful, and now controversial, trainers in racing received a stark message: No one is bigger than the Derby. But his presence still looms at Churchill Downs.
Not only are these candles from Good + Well Co. incredibly pleasant to the nose, but the eye-catching retro designs make us want to complete the set.
Ladies and gentlemen, the great Jim O'Heir. Or is he Larry? Or Garry? No, it was Terry, wasn't it?
Elon Musk's desire to "authenticate all humans" has users in countries like Myanmar and Saudi Arabia worried for their lives.
Zip around at about three miles per hour as you explore the world beneath the waves.
The Beatles, Gregory Peck, and Duke Ellington are just some of the names in Elvis Costello's possession.
Fred Savage, who serves as a director and executive producer on ABC's "The Wonder Years," has been fired due to the findings of an investigation about his conduct on set.
You'll mistake them for your chinos. With four-way stretch and water resistance, these incredibly versatile joggers are built to be as at home on your early morning run as they are on your lazy Sunday routine.
Snazzy Labs ordered the new Apple self service repair kit. It comes with some table top machinery that weighs around 100lbs incase you're wondering what those cases are.
Andrew Wilhoite, an Indiana man who was charged in March with killing his wife, Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite, won his GOP primary for a township board seat this week from jail.
We are quite possibly witnessing the greatest freestyler of our generation.
The dubious track record — and potential risks — of virus hunting, explained.
He'd do (almost) anything to oblige.
We think this video still works if you know nothing about either the game or the show, because it's a really funny edit.
Building out your home gym? This equipment really punches above its weights — working out on an incline lets you multitask muscle groups.
From dark to light, regular to sweet, soy sauce is much more than a condiment. So how do you figure out what's what?
Charles Cornell explains how the Star Spangled Banner was based on a 18th-century British pub song named "To Anacreon in Heaven."
One Redditor questioned the Internet what some of their laziest traits were and, as expected, people were quite honest about certain things.
Yes, and here's everything you need to know if you haven't kept up with your Marvel Studios studies.
"As much as I do not like him, I have to agree," Noah said in response to Cawthorn's video defending himself as being a politician living in an era when our entire lives are being recorded on a cell phone.
The Social Security agency has released the list of 2021's most popular baby names. Here are some key takeaways from past years' data, including changes in popularity over decades and more.
Zillow Gone Wild has found another gem of a house that features various signage on its walls — and one sign in particular really takes the cake.
Seth Rogen lead a lively table read of the classic Seinfeld episode "The Hamptons" for "Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival."
Lord of Winterfell Rickard Stark makes an appearance in the latest "House of the Dragon" trailer. How does the direwolf fit into this dance of dragons?
LeighAnn Ferrara is transforming her small suburban yard from grass bordered by a few shrubs into an anti-lawn — a patchwork of flower beds, vegetables and fruit trees. It didn't happen all at once, says the mother of two young kids.