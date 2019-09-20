Black friday Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

TV Guide named it as the fortieth best television episode of all time. On lists of favorite sitcoms, or favorite holiday episodes, it invariably ranks even higher. WKRP in Cincinnati's seventh episode, "Turkeys Away" begins as a wholesome, almost bland, Thanksgiving show. Around the midpoint, though, the standard-issue sitcom setup - Mr. Carlson (Gordon Jump), orchestrates a secret radio station promotion - takes a spectacularly morbid and off-color left turn. (From 2012)

