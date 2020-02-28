Taxi Drivers In Beijing Are Putting Themselves Inside Plastic Bubbles Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak
Taxi drivers in Beijing are taking the extra step to install plastic shields to separate themselves from their passengers.
YouTuber Warped Perception took his fancy camera to an airshow and captured some gorgeous stuff.
A good spotter is always in the right place at the right time.
The best way to get wildlife to show up on your hidden camera? Put your camera in a spot where you know the animals are going to pass.
2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is quizzed on the richest people in the world, including a few of her fellow Democratic competitors.
German metal band Rammstein is known for throwing the shows of a lifetime for their fans. This eye-popping time lapse demonstrates all of the preparation that goes into one of their concerts.
"My company was called out to a routine tree removal in the Paintsville area. When my son, Brad Auxier cut into the tree a river of water and rotten tree poured from the tree. I have seen this before, but never in this large of amount."
If the state ban is successful, these now-familiar objects may eventually become artifacts of a New York City past.
I own the entire Menzingers discography — purchased music! — and "Rented World" was now completely gone.
DegreeQuery.com charts the 20 largest college endowments over the past 30 years.
We used the California Consumer Privacy Act to see what information the controversial facial recognition company has collected on me.
Public agencies sell fire trucks, Black Hawk helicopters, and wedding gowns. Who is actually buying them?
Shooting something highly-pressurized from close range? What could have possibly gone wrong?
Swarms of desert locusts have been recorded in the region since biblical times, but unusual weather conditions exacerbated by climate change have created ideal conditions for insect numbers to surge, scientists say.
A technique called "goal diversification" turned out to be be surprisingly effective.
The show, based on artworks by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, envisions an alternative universe where strange events begin to happen because of an underground particle accelerator called "The Loop." "Tales from the Loop" premiere on Amazon on April 3.
The Gruzovikus concept, by Art Lebedev Studio, teases the autonomous semis that are right around the corner.
We're looking forward to a year packed with notable games, but all we want to do right now is play the games of our youth on the SNES Classic.
A driver in Ozark, Missouri slipped through some barricades and got stuck in a patch of wet concrete. Fortunately, they were able to tow him out before it dried.
These products can help you shave a few strokes off your game and they're all on sale.
Sometimes beauty is found in the simplest of things.
Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price introduced a $70,000 minimum salary for all his staff — by cutting his own wages. Five years on, he has no regrets.
Immigration attorneys say the Trump administration is rejecting highly qualified applicants for "genius" green cards.
Pixar's new movie "Onward" will come with an original short attached to it, like all Pixar movies, but this one won't be a Pixar original: it's "The Simpsons."
No one knows exactly how much damage the coronavirus will do to the global economy, but investors have to guess.
If you're one of the few (inevitably white-collar) convicts who can afford the service, the lessons you learn can last a lifetime.
A viral tweet shows someone's MacBook screen completely destroyed after the person in front of him on a flight supposedly reclined their seat and broke it.
YouTube has helped elect politicians, create entire industries, and taught millions of people how to use eyeliner. It's not a stretch to say it shaped the internet as we know it. But what if YouTube had failed?
This is what a 9.975 routine looks like.
Dyson's ideas often occupied a space between science fiction and science. He helped design, among other things, a nuclear reactor that could be safely operated "even in the hands of an idiot."
The Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs published three case reports of women who recreationally took large amounts of LSD, one of whom took 500 times the usual recreational dose. The women say the acid trips contributed to their wellbeing.
The pundit frequently demeans women guests, with objectifying and belittling comments, both on and off air.
What's the point of Xiaomi's Mi Mix Alpha's wraparound screen design? It's unclear, but it's pretty wild.
Here are 22 ideas you can steal the next time you're asked to give "fun facts about me" to a new employer, school or group.
The first class of hand-picked remote workers moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in exchange for $10,000 and a built-in community. The city might just be luring them to stay.
Bloomberg really is on another planet all by himself.
An aviation hobbyist produced a simulation of how the largest commercially produced planes would do if they landed on the airstrip at Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have Bloomberg's billboard, Your Music Saved Me, You Have 24 Hours To Respond, and the Running Javelina.
Tech workers are, allegedly, the most boring dressers on earth, unless they're Jack Dorsey, in which case they occasionally look like high-fashion moon men.
John Margolies played an outsize role in memorializing America's outsize attractions.
"Nothing like this ever happens in Carroll County. This was the biggest story it had ever seen."
After inflation, the Dutch East India Company would be worth about $7.8 trillion today. How did they become so massively wealthy back in the day?
With the news that the coronavirus is spreading, it's only a matter of time before people start to think—wait, do I have the coronavirus? At this point it's still extremely rare, and your cough is far more likely to be a cold or flu. Still, here's what you should do.
Kindergarten redshirting, otherwise known as delaying a child's entry into kindergarten, is becoming a more common practice among parents. But does it help the kids?
You might think it's mind reading, but really, it's just about math.
As President Trump visited India for the first time, New Delhi erupted in violence this week following a rally in support of a law proposed by the nationalist government of Narendra Modi that millions of Muslims fear will render them stateless.
Pro skater Chris Russell stopped by a skate park in Hawaii and pulled off this crazy fence stall.
What if the proposed Green New Deal were real? Here's a state-by-state breakdown of potential environmental projects, from Alabama to Wyoming.
Manny Pacquiao's boxing future is uncertain. But in the Philippines, his government career — and a possible presidential run — feels almost preordained.