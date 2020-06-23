Beekeeper Makes Heart-Wrenching Decision To Euthanize A Dangerous Hive
A beekeeper detects an aggressive honey colony and decides to make one of the hardest decisions of his life.
Dan Harmon uses "story circles" to craft a script for "Rick and Morty."
Tom Pemberton makes these cows very happy with this unique contraption.
Here's what it's like to experience the land of fire and ice in a resolution your computer probably can't display.
A woman in Auckland, New Zealand designed an ecologically friendly tiny house with plants galore.
A wonderful behind-the-scenes journey with an animatronic robotic turtle in tow.
"As coronavirus cases race back up, the president ignored warnings from his public health experts that resulted in tens of thousands of preventable deaths," the MSNBC host said on Friday. "And we're looking at tens of thousands more."
One family hoped their new home might bring a fresh start. But the house held secrets that would cause them years of heartache.
Atlas loves to workout with his owner Milly.
Like the entertainment industry, colleges will need to embrace digital services in order to survive.
Scientists say accelerating deforestation and development may increase the risk of pandemic diseases. The current economic crisis may also make that trend worse if more people cut down trees for fuel.
As unemployment soars, the WPA's emphasis on artists shows a path toward recovery.
This woman at the San Fernando Valley Trader Joe's was not happy at the mandatory mask rule inside the store.
Tracy Young used to believe that her journey as a startup founder was the same as any other founder's experience. Not so.
The candid coincidences in life, pictures of alien-looking architecture and more best photos of the week.
What's different, in this moment, is that the editors of our country's most esteemed outlets no longer hold a monopoly on publishing power.
During the coronavirus pandemic, telemedicine looks like the future of health care. Is it a future that we want?
Pizza and arcade games? How could they go wrong? YouTuber Company Man explores the rise and fall of the bankrupt rodent-themed restaurant.
Months into the pandemic, demand for coronavirus tests is soaring. Texans report problems with almost every facet of the testing process, starting with the glitching websites and unanswered phone lines used to schedule appointments, and extending to long lags before test results come back.
The campaign also reportedly told arena executives they did not want any signs encouraging people to keep a safe distance from each other.
Drew Gooden revisits Disney movies that haven't withstood the test of time and "Blank Check" is probably the worst.
A growing gap in case growth between Europe and the United States tells the tale: Declaring victory too soon is an excellent way to return to new heights.
An extremely talented Star Wars fan does a next level good impression of Star Wars characters.
Alex Kueng is one of four former officers accused of crimes in the killing of George Floyd, which happened on his third shift. His decision to join the force had frayed friendships.
Kai built this Kermit the Frog puppet from scratch and positively nails his trademark voice.
Across the internet, tales abound about the guy who can make women come simply by assessing their posture. But is he the real deal? We booked an appointment to find out.
Higher restaurant spending appears to be linked to a faster spread of the coronavirus, according to JPMorgan.
The comedienne mocks Trump's meandering answer when the Fox News host asked his top priorities if elected to a second term.
In the weeks leading up to the state's reopening, there were plenty of signs, but not the will to read them.
'Breath Of The Wild' is a fantastic escape from the real world if you play the game completely "wrong."
Symptomless transmission makes the coronavirus far harder to fight. But health officials dismissed the risk for months, pushing misleading and contradictory claims in the face of mounting evidence.
This guy is mad as hell at the St. Lucie County Commission over masks and he's not going to take it anymore.
From Michael Jordan chuckling at his iPad to Bernie Sanders asking for a favor, here are the best memes of 2020 so far.
Under pressure by anti-abortion activists ― including a board of health member ― the state health department became a weapon in the war against abortion.
This guy always brings a ramp to help other people with their tricks.
The black people I come from were owned and raped by the white people I come from. Who dares to tell me to celebrate them?
NetCredit's Barbara Davidson crunched the numbers and created a data visualization of the oldest restaurants in countries around the world still serving food today.
Newspapers love a good "Feds take down sex trafficking" story, even if there are no sex traffickers actually taken down.
The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco discusses the pandemic, the diversity crisis in economics, and monetary policy.
As soon as you hear it, you start picturing a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California. But how did the Swiss electronic duo come up it?
American Airlines and United Airlines announced that they will begin booking flights to full capacity starting next week, even as COVID-19 cases in the US continue to rise.
From a prolonged global recession to an IT breakdown, here's what 347 risk analysts believe might likely happen in a post COVID-19 world.
Many compared the protesters against Palm Beach County's mandatory mask rule to a scene from "Parks and Recreation." Someone went the extra mile and mashed them all up together.
Arizona is facing more per capita cases than recorded by any country in Europe or even by hard-hit Brazil.
Checking your phone for an extra two hours every night won't stop the apocalypse — but it could stop you from being psychologically prepared for it.
