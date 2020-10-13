Watch A Very Territorial Bee Snatch Away A Bumblebee From Its Flower In 6-Second Video
You want to be very careful before you step on this bee's territory.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
You want to be very careful before you step on this bee's territory.
The CNN anchor is a consummate professional while placed in a ludicrous situation.
Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" has experienced a widespread resurgence in popularity thanks to that infamous TikTok video. This singer tries to take the song to the next level.
Here's a refreshing way to handle COVID-19 deniers that should make American lawmakers take notice.
Did you miss the hour-long Apple presentation today? Fear not, here's all the good stuff in CNET's 12 minute supercut.
"There's nothing inside this boot that makes me think it's worth $150."
Take a tour inside a minimalist tiny home, shaped like a sandcrawler from Star Wars and housed by creative-type millennials living in Auckland, New Zealand.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
COVID-19 has revealed the depths of the nation's rental housing crisis — but a group of Minneapolis tenants has shown that a different future is possible.
This year, we're getting a two-day sale on October 13 and 14. Prepare yourself for some serious savings.
After a Parkland Elementary teacher in Texas was booted out of her virtual classroom, her kids tried their best to behave.
Who knew that this little thing called the internet would last?
The mid-century, Japanese-inspired home of legendary jazz musician Dave Brubeck in Wilton, Connecticut, is on the market for the first time.
There are plenty of good, interesting products on sale during Amazon Prime Day. There's also stuff that's just kind of weird.
You want to be very careful before you step on this bee's territory.
Gauging whether or not we dwell inside someone else's computer may come down to advanced AI research — or measurements at the frontiers of cosmology.
Running low on space for your Android phone or Nintendo Switch? Make the jump to this 512GB micro SD card, and you'll have room to spare.
The stages of going through being scared: fear, anger, profanity and finally, contrite acceptance.
Happy Prime Day! If you're a coffee fan, today is a great time to get a deal on coffee machines and coffee peripherals. Here are some of the best Prime Day coffee bargains available now to Amazon Prime members.
It's one of the most important muscle groups, yet it's almost never talked about. Physical therapists are hoping to change that.
Wes Craven's "Scream" is one of the best meta horror movies out there, but not every part of it makes sense.
A Canadian woman has returned five artifacts she took from Pompeii in 2005, saying they have plagued her with bad luck.
Take a tour inside a minimalist tiny home, shaped like a sandcrawler from Star Wars and housed by creative-type millennials living in Auckland, New Zealand.
The months ahead will be difficult. But the medical cavalry is coming, and the rest of us know what we need to do.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
This new theme park attraction in Nijigen no Mori, an amusement park in Japan, is definitely one of its kind.
Why K-9s in Indianapolis have attacked so many people — and why that may change.
We rounded up the best kitchen essentials that'll help you save space, organize better and add a new dimension to your cooking.
Did you miss the hour-long Apple presentation today? Fear not, here's all the good stuff in CNET's 12 minute supercut.
New research suggests that hearing eco-friendly tips like these actually makes people less likely to do anything about climate change.
The breadth of The Beatles's excellent musical contributions is so staggering, it might be easy to miss some of their deeper cuts, such as the deconstructed beauty of this track from "A Hard Days Night."
How "Spiritfarer" made me a more compassionate person.
It's the people that make a place — but these days, human interaction is hard to come by when you're traveling.
Walt Disney conceptualized an Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. That's not what ultimately was built.
I mastered the art of the dry(ish) hang—and you can too.
As the weather gets colder, many Americans have no idea whether hanging out with other people inside is risky. That's a big problem.
Here's a refreshing way to handle COVID-19 deniers that should make American lawmakers take notice.
The song returns at No. 21 with its best streaming and sales week ever.
We gathered all the most useful information from Apple's "Hi, Speed" event today, which announced the new iPhones, to answer your burning questions, including: how cool are they, how soon can you buy them, and for how much?
Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" has experienced a widespread resurgence in popularity thanks to that infamous TikTok video. This singer tries to take the song to the next level.
Fan favorites like "Exploding Kittens," "Unstable Unicorns," "Ticket To Ride" and more are on sale right now.
Jozef Jarosciak just put millions of early Usenet posts on a browsable archive for the first time.
"The life and times of Ernest Miller Hemingway" summarized by Randy Feltface in an epic stream of consciousness.
The things you do for work.
The Televend service, available on Telegram, automates the entire process and is open for business 24/7.
The CNN anchor is a consummate professional while placed in a ludicrous situation.
While our ongoing work-from-home lifestyle means snazzy clothes and shoes are no longer a priority, feeling comfortable and confident is arguably more important now than ever.
In China, instead of "How are you?" people often ask, "Have you eaten?" During the pandemic, sending my mom a picture of my dinner was a reassurance that I was safe.
"I found what I thought were bobcats on the trail during a run. Turns out they were cougar cubs and their mother was not happy to see me."
He's the first sitting senator in history to do so.
A look at how the music videos for "Take on Me" by A-ha and "Money for Nothing" by Dire Straits were made.
With clever editing, "Paddington" becomes horrifying.
Meet General Paul Nakasone. He reined in chaos at the NSA and taught the US military how to launch pervasive cyberattacks. And he did it all without you noticing.
When a group of libertarians set about scrapping their local government, chaos descended. And then the bears moved in.
The only not-so-scientific way to find out which tree is the strongest is to squash it under a hydraulic press.