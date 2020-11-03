It's Hard To Get Rid Of A Bear In A Truck
When traveling, only carry the bear necessities.
From preparation to management to communication, here's how Donald Trump's administration have failed in their response to the pandemic.
This ridiculously big mansion has an indoor basketball court and bowling alley, but shows no signs of anyone living in it.
Here's a kid who literally believes nature is metal.
"Why are you sticking your dirty little feet in my face?"
The legendary musician performs "Talkin' 'Bout A Revolution" for "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in a rare TV appearance.
They thought it would be fun, but the fun didn't last.
Here are the latest results from the 2020 Presidential, Senate, House and state governors races.
Overnight newspaper editors were presented with a a unique challenge to capture the unknown, without a clear winner or loser in Tuesday's US presidential election. Here is what newspapers across the country ran with on their front pages.
Autotune can make anything sound better, especially, as it turns out, animal sounds.
Meet the scholars who study civilizational collapse.
Doing away with restaurant dress codes means doing away with the ability to enforce prejudice.
Who knew that border collies made the best partners on the dance floor?
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. And since it's only 20 bucks, we don't feel too bad about another item sitting on our desk.
At a laboratory in Manhattan, researchers have discovered how SARS-CoV-2 uses our defenses against us.
Just a normal day working at a stone quarry in Romania.
Science fiction has long existed to warn us about the dangers that await us, but sometimes it's also there to remind us of how good things could be — and how beautiful they can look.
Between biting your nails and following election results, please enjoy this thread of highlights — by which we mean ridiculous gaffes from politicians — from this election cycle.
We would hate-watch a whole movie of this.
Around the very same time that the iconic American board game Clue was being developed in the 1940s, forensics detectives were being trained for real crime scene investigation in a similar, miniaturized fashion — with the help of a special collection of dollhouses.
Out of nowhere the glass pane shattered while he was moving it, luckily causing no serious visible harm.
The flim is about W. Eugene Smith's last photo essay on the horrific mercury poisoning in Minamata, Japan.
A man's rare intolerance to the cold almost killed him post-shower.
We all know that exercise, diet and sleep are crucial to not feeling tired all the time, but here are some simple tweaks that you can do to your routine to really preserve your energy.
From Maya Deren to Djibril Diop Mambéty, here are some of the most underrated film directors in cinematic history.
O beautiful for spacious halls.
KleinVision pulled off the much hyped innovation that has alluded so many people, a working flying car.
What started its life as a five-star holiday hotspot now sits abandoned and rusting just north of the Korean demilitarized zone.
Jennifer George set up a hidden camera outside this water fountain in Vista, California and discovered a wonderful mix of wildlife drinking from it.
This paucity of left-handed quarterbacks is truly bizarre.
Here's a whole lot of The Slate's best Prudie columns to pass the time on Election Day.
A praying mantis struggles to finish a grasshopper snack with a hungry wasp trying to swipe it.
Here's when all 50 states receive and count the ballots that will elect the next president of the United States.
Watch out for images and videos being taken out of context.
What happens when storm troopers realize they're the bad guys in a simulated reality?
Can the voting histories of each state give us clues as to how they will vote this year?
This'll give Mac fans something to chew on until Apple does unveil the first Mac Pro running on ARM.
"What on earth is happening in here right now?"
A whale watching trip near Avila Beach, California almost became a tragedy as a humpback whale nearly swallowed up a kayaker in this extraordinary footage.
People who say that the U.S. is a republic and not a democracy apparently haven't heard of ballot measures.
John Mulaney dishes on Colin Jost's chutzpah for asking out Scarlett Johansson as "SNL" writers didn't normally date the hosts of the show.
If you live in the United States of America (or pay attention to and/or care about the people who do), you probably don't feel that great right now. Even if you aren't someone who gets really into electoral politics once every four years, you are probably feeling at least some anxiety around the election (or the possibility of election-related violence, or the ongoing pandemic, or the white supremacy that is imbued into the very fabric of the state).
A low-stakes debate.
There is a mountain of legal work that goes behind securing ownership of a brand, recipe or product. Patents are good for innovators new to market, while securing trade secrets may lead to a multi-generational empire. It's about picking the right route and the right time.
"We can use this information to help us look at the formation of the terrestrial planets, including our own, and to perhaps inform our ability to look for similar systems elsewhere that could have the potential to host life."
If you need to kill time, unwind or just think about literally anything other than the election, do yourself a favor and head to this website.
Jerry Bruckheimer demonstrates how you can take Nicolas Cage up to 11.
Sony has added adaptive triggers to the new PS5 DualSense controller. These triggers and a greatly improved haptic feedback system create a new feel for next-gen games. A new teardown shows how it's possible.
The driver of a metro train escaped injury when the front carriage rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails and was caught by a sculpture of a whale's tail near the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.
An English bulldog finds a hilarious place to take a nap.
The ongoing national nightmare makes it clear that we need to disentangle work from basic needs like health care and housing — and then do way, way less of it.
According to OnBuy, a UK-based online marketplace, Lil Miquela is estimated to make 8,960,000 Euros per year, or over $10 million. Here's the thing, though: she's not even a real person.
This is a perfect solution for people going through seasonal affective disorder.