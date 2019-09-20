Trending
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, through regions in the north, east and south. Ukrainian officials have confirmed multiple deaths and over hundreds injured, while the US and other nations have imposed sanctions on Russia.

'RUMOR SAYS THEY EVEN BOOST LIBIDO'
bbc.com

Gluten-free, sweet and nutritionally dense, tiger nuts are being hailed as a rising "superfood". But in Valencia, Spain, these tasty tubers have been popular for centuries.

DIGG PICKS | SPONSORED

With politicians passing restrictive laws and school board members demanding certain titles to be removed from curriculums and libraries across the country, here's some of the most frequently banned books in America that are worth checking out.

BAKE IT OFF

Home chef extraordinaire Ethan Chlebowski explains how you can to eat pizza even when you're "trying to cut down on the unhealthy stuff," because honestly, pizza isn't that bad.

Namespaces

