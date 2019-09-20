BBC's Olga Malchevska Realizes Her Home Has Been Destroyed Live On The Air
BBC journalist Olga Malchevska came to the shocking realization that the images of a bombed out building in Kyiv was her own.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, through regions in the north, east and south. Ukrainian officials have confirmed multiple deaths and over hundreds injured, while the US and other nations have imposed sanctions on Russia.
Here were the defiant last words of a Ukrainian soldier on Snake Island before a Russian warship blew it up. All 13 Ukrainian defenders were killed.
From Japan to Turkey, people showed up with flags, traditional Ukrainian clothing, and signs to protest Russia's deadly invasion of Ukraine.
Several organizations are asking for assistance in helping people affected by the Russian invasion.
Before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attempted to preemptively make an appeal to Russian citizens that peace was still an option.
Beware: Despite their claims, these accounts are not run by journalists on the ground.
CNN's Matthew Chance got an up close and personal live shot during a firefight with Ukrainian defense forces outside of Kyiv.
CNN's Frederick Pleitgen has his coverage interrupted by Russia firing artillery rockets toward Ukraine live on the air.
Here's a carefully thought out breakdown of the current situation happening in Ukraine.
