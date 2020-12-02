Batman Falls Upon Hard Times In This Hysterical Short Film
2020 came for everybody, even Batman. Actor Jeff Ward brings attention to the Motion Picture Television Fund's COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
Andrew Goodman interviews anti-mask protesters at the Walk For Freedom demonstration in Calgary.
Why Trump's campaign lawsuits are going down in flames in the most ridiculous ways.
Comedian Katherine Ryan points out there is a noted disparity between how people view single moms versus single dads.
Chang donated his earnings to restaurant industry workers in need.
Don't talk behind my back. Don't talk in front of me either.
Rarely do we get to see a rear-end happen this close.
We reached out to a number of historians of science for their take on the biggest scientific fraud of the last half-century.
The former mayor's fevered efforts to overturn the election results may be about self-preservation more than anything else.
Hannah Vivenette got a disturbing surprise while recording a video for TikTok.
This Amazon deliveryman ran for his life after being pursued by a mob of angry chickens.
Homeowners in the Seattle suburbs have been getting disturbing visits from members of the Moorish sovereign citizen movement.
Charles Barry became the poster child for the fight to repeal bail reform. But some criminal justice advocates say his case illustrates the system's failure to address problems that could have kept him out of jail.
Guitarist Zahra P went full sicko mode and let her fingers and guitar do the talking.
The president wants Congress to repeal Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, a provision that provides legal protection for tech companies.
Both teams want to know when — or how often — the virus passed from animals to people. But the trail may have gone cold, and the search has gotten political.
Blue Jays are the "honey badgers" of the bird kingdom.
A CDC advisory panel will decide on its recommendations on Tuesday afternoon. Here's what we expect, along with answers to other questions about the new shot.
A drone sighting caused the Gatwick airport to close for two days in 2018, but despite a lengthy police investigation, no culprit was ever found. So what exactly did people see in the Sussex sky?
Brad Parscale reflects on the mistakes that Donald Trump made on the 2020 presidential election campaign.
Fans believe they've found a clue in GTA Online that could tell us of GTA 6's setting and location. Or, it could just be a coincidence.
Quibi may be dead now, but at least this head-scratching clip will forever live on in our memories.
It's not the first time that the CDC has adjusted its guidance for the novel coronavirus as it adjusted to new research. In July the agency shortened, from 14 days to 10.
Madilyn doesn't let the haters get her down with this composition composed only of mean comments.
At the same time I was being given the gift of seeing Walter Tevis's novel's world come to life, it was also being taken away, and the reason for the sense of loss was obvious: Anya Taylor-Joy is way too good-looking to play Beth Harmon.
This 10-minute game is a lot of fun. It will also teach you a bunch about AI.
A cute nostalgic Christmas movie or a bleak existentialist nightmare?
Have yourself a merry little Christmas with these, uh, Pornaments.
A lot of artifacts in the house seem to point to the previous owner being a veteran of the United States Air Force.
A Corning factory in upstate New York is running around the clock to help meet the urgent demand.
Exploring the comment-section emotion of music as served by a mysterious algorithm.
We need to dispense with the myths and hagiography around being a founder and all be more honest about what the reality of running a business actually entails.
Dual premieres of "I Hate Suzie" and "The Flight Attendant' are a promising sign that the streaming service knows how to reach its audience.
What Facebook does to WhatsApp could change how we shop and use the internet forever.
This little girl had no idea what she was getting herself into.
Slack is now a Salesforce property, marking a substantial shift in the business software industry.
The late-night host is ready for a little less excitement: "If Joe Biden is a pair of khaki pants inside a manila envelope, that would be great."
Ivan Miranda built a working all terrain skateboard and tested it out in extreme conditions.
The Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court.
Melania Trump posted the first photos of this year's seasonal White House decorations, and it's a Christmas miracle: they are perfectly fine. See her decorative choices from all four years of the Trump administration.
Lax states are attracting shoppers and students from stricter neighbors — and sending back COVID-19 cases. The imbalance underscores the lack of a national policy.
Since COVID-19 arrived in the United States more than 10 months ago, it has infected 13.5 million people across the country, or 1 in 24 US residents.
The iconic Arecibo Telescope collapsed this morning after suffering irreparable damage from two cable breaks this year. Here's what the telescope looked like before the collapse.
A chess star emerges for the post-computer age.
Based on a noise advisory issued in Virginia, the Navy is test firing a mysterious — and loud — weapon. Is this the Navy's electromagnetic railgun?
There's a gap between what children believe their parents are doing versus what they actually do.
Canada leads the pack in terms of doses secured per capita.
Princess Diana's sit-down that aired on the BBC's "Panorama" 25 years ago produced the infamous "there were three of us in this marriage" line — and remains controversial to this day.
In the new Christmas commercial for the Norwegian postal service, Santa unleashes his wrath on Twitter.
On a remote peninsular in the Arctic circle, enormous wounds are appearing in the permafrost — as something that is worrying scientists bursts out from underground.
Because cheerleading is not governed by the NCAA, its participants can sign lucrative endorsement deals that would lead to punishment for most college athletes, including soon-to-be NFL and NBA millionaires.
Trey Kennedy makes hilarious observations about everybody's hotel experience.