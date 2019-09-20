IGN Breaks Down Why It Makes No Financial Sense For Warner To Cancel 'Batgirl'
Tax breaks? It turns out, they probably just didn't want to release a bad movie to sully the brand.
Mary Elizabeth Kelly and Lisa Gilroy are masters of improv, and impersonations, as proven by their appearance on the game show "Make Some Noise" where they do Lisa Simpson, Meryl Streep, and Ellen DeGeneres.
If the Patmos Library doesn't make up for the lost funds, it could run out of money by late next year, its board president said.
How Things Work shows a simpler method to empty your water bottle that isn't just turning it upside down and letting gravity do the work.
Even the greats like Kubrick and Tarantino can admit when they've missed.
On competing for the lead role with Jessica Biel, eating sand during her audition, and surviving the "cruel" streak of the early 2000s.
"Impractical Jokers" stars James Murray, Sal Vulcano, and Brian Quinn share their favorite pranks on the Howard Stern Show.
"Do I need to worry about my 4-year-old trekking off to pre-K?"
Brianna Keilar asks Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) about taking home his work, and no, he doesn't commit crimes, by the way.
The inability to do basic tasks is not always a political problem.
The historic climate legislation is a missed opportunity to cut food emissions, but it can show us how to navigate the messy politics of meat.
Allen Pan sees how a snake will react when it realizes it can suddenly walk.
"I'm sure he's loaded to the hilt. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She's loaded. They all have guns," one neighbor told 911 dispatchers.
The FBI's conclusion does not align with Baldwin's previous statements regarding the tragedy.
Our favorite was the Adam West '60s edit.
The man suspected of stabbing renowned author Salman Rushdie in western New York pleaded not guilty Saturday, his attorney says.
A man shot and killed himself after driving into a vehicle barricade near the US Capitol Building early Sunday morning, US Capitol Police said.
A Wizz Air Airbus A321neo makes a spectacularly low landing.
The Inflation Reduction Act is unmistakably partisan. Can the GOP undo it?
This intermediate tool lets you get so much more our of your car's bland default screen.
We don't know who gave her the fireworks, or why, or if she was okay with this happening, but this could have caused her a heart attack. Take care of your elders.
This is the advice column you need if you've never done fantasy football before, or are just very bad at it. This guide won't get into specific players, but more general strategies and tips for your first time.
The warehouse worker stole boxes of cards over many months, getting less careful as time went on…
Former "SNL" alums, friends, and industry insiders all weigh in on the final days of Chris and what he was like before it all ended.
The San Diego Padres were dealt a huge blow to their title aspirations, as their star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
At least 20 papers across the country have been affected. It is unclear how many employees were let go.
Mathieu Stern shows how you can hack an old analog camera and take it into the digital world with you.
With a whopping 4.7/5-star average rating on Amazon, the already affordable Santoku Knife is a must-buy with these discounts applied. Just be sure to click the digital coupon.
Why the United Stares and other Western allies providing long-range rocket systems to Ukraine made them a formidable force against one of the strongest armies in the world.
"She said she wanted authenticity, but I guess she didn't like it."
When former president Donald Trump reportedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 400 times in a deposition on Wednesday, he put himself in familiar company.
Binging with Babish demonstrates how to make an NYC mainstay, the classic street-side empanada.
The Satanic Verses author was stabbed in the neck and abdomen at an event in New York state.
The "Everywhere" singer launched him in a since-deleted tweet
Jomboy breaks down the wildest 9th inning we've ever seen.
Robert Sansone's research could pave the way for the sustainable manufacturing of electric vehicles that do not require rare-earth magnets.
Plus what to consider before you move, according to 14 people who've been there.
From fake wheels to duplicate steering wheels — the Donut Media boys reveal why you shouldn't skimp when it comes to buying car parts.
Austin Tice has been held in Syria since 2012. His family in Houston hasn't given up on seeing him come home.
Much to our surprise, "Sonic The Hedgehog" is more relevant now that it was in the 90s.
This happened at the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert at Red Rocks. Yes, Cartman and Kenny were there too.
Jeffrey Toobin, who rejoined CNN as a legal analyst after stepping away in the wake of exposing himself to colleagues in a Zoom call, said Friday that he was leaving the network after 20 years.
Shipping companies prepared to halt the transport of goods on the Rhine as water levels in Germany's biggest river neared a critically low point Saturday.