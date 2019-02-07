Barack Obama Roasts Joe Biden By Calling Him 'Vice President'
Barack Obama brought down the house at the White House on Tuesday when he referred to President Joe Biden as "Vice President."
On April 5, 1994, Kurt Cobain was found dead at his home in Seattle. 28 years later, his impact on culture continues to reverberate. In April 1993, Cobain spoke to MuchMusic in one of the most extensive interviews from his final days.
The notebooks were wrapped in plastic and left in a bright pink gift bag, with no obvious signs of damage, outside a Cambridge University librarian's office.
Prices on certain food items are expected to grow by four percent this year, according to a US Department of Agriculture prediction.
Some new graduates are beginning their careers on salaries most workers will never hit in their careers — but what are the long-term implications?
A skirmish in Nova Basan, east of Kyiv, shows how one Ukrainian tank destroys an entire column of Russian armored vehicles through extremely effective positioning.
There are quite a few EVs out there nowadays. Which makes the worst case for itself?
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
"Sunrise" host Natalie Barr had the best reaction when a weather segment, that took place at a bachelorette party, went full monty.
If anything could motivate world leaders out of climate apathy, it's this latest IPCC warning.
A.I. researchers are closing in on a long-term goal: giving their programs the kind of knowledge we take for granted.
"Don't be embarrassed if you can't do a pull-up," says Hybrid Calisthenics. "Fitness is a journey and we all start somewhere."
With future price rises baked in and some countries on the verge of rationing gas, things are going to get a whole lot worse before they get any better.
Doug Kammerer, a weatherman for an NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C., went viral after he warned his family of a tornado heading their way.
Why did the migratory amphibians cross the road? Because Marquette, Michigan closed it for them.
It's startling how prevalent this trope is when you stop to think about it for a few minutes: Darth Vader, Scar from "The Lion King," Lord Voldemort, Dr. Poison from Wonder Woman, Freddy Kreuger, Jason, Francis Dolarhyde and Mason Verger from the Hannibal.
Registered dietitian and Instragrammer Alyssa Miller really came through with the basics.
Apatow is more than just a generous host and a generational eye for talent; he's also a deceptively major filmmaker.
Chicago's sandwich kings take you through the ins and outs of the delicatessen classic.
Jomboy breaks down this bonkers college baseball play — and tried to make sense of why nobody was covering the bases as mayhem unfolded.
Women and girls have recounted the abuse they have suffered at the hands of Russian soldiers.
If you think our planet is inevitably going to hell in a hand basket, think again. Here are some stats that might make you rethink the situation.
Why do so many people think America is losing jobs when it isn't? Because they've never experienced full employment.
Aaron Payzant and Logan Howard shared the frightening encounter recorded by dashcam when they got pulled over by gunmen after accidentally going on the wrong road.
There's plenty to be said for keeping it short and sweet.
Dominic Fragman has one wild party trick — the ability to play Rush's signature song as a one man band.
Elon Musk isn't allowed to buy more than a 15 percent stake in Twitter.
Jimmy Kimmel observed Donald Trump's endorsement of Sarah Palin made three curious claims about the former Alaska governor.
There's growing evidence that Russia, China, and the US are using social media influencers' power for political gain.
There's a lovely moment in every grandchild's life when, gathered around their family's beloved traditional dessert dish, their grandparents discuss the merits and failings of their tits.
Jake Gyllenhaal explained what it was like to work with Michael Bay, and you'll be on the edge of your seat. "I was like, 'How the f*ck did you get two helicopters out of the middle of nowhere?,' He's like, 'Don't ask questions!'"
It is also the last one we will ever need.
Ukrainian nuclear expert discusses the challenges of keeping the country's nuclear facilities safe during a Russian invasion.
In November 1990, Montrealers experienced one of the most famous UFO sightings in Canadian history.
Book smarts will only get you so far in this world. This viral Reddit thread lists some of the most essential "street smart" tips for staying out of a hot mess.
If you've ever spent your free time coming up with the most ridiculous hypothetical questions, you'll get a real kick out of Randall Munroe's "What If?"
"Becoming," a short film by Jan van IJken, shows the growth of an amphibious alpine newt from a single cell. It's incredible. (From 2019)
Lightning Labs announced it's launching the Taro protocol that will route stablecoins and other digital assets through the bitcoin monetary network.
Your plants, the earth and your garbage can will thank you.
This dog's owner said someone stopped her at the dog park to tell her that her pooch bore an uncanny resemblance to actor Matt Damon. Is it true? You can decide for yourself.
"In each bedroom, I see mine," Ukrainian photojournalist Julia Kochetova tells VICE World News. "In the mess of total war, I see how valuable things are not important anymore."
Almost 140 people have reported having upset stomachs after eating the much-loved breakfast cereal.