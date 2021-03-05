Banksy Inserts A Bob Ross Narration Into The Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of His Latest Street Art Stunt
Banksy revealed he was the culprit behind a mural on a prison wall with help from "The Joy Of Painting" host Bob Ross.
SpaceX's Starship prototype made a successful landing on Wednesday, though it exploded moments later.
This reimagined intro from Lenivko Kvadratjić is impressively dark and disturbed.
When facing your high school bullies, this should be followed.
Brian David Gilbert made a short film about old camcorder footage and it definitely takes a turn.
The electrical grids that connect parts of America are some of the "biggest machines ever built." But because Texas opted out of the big grids, they decided to go in alone and don't have to follow the same regulations as the others. And without the help of others, Texas went dark during the storm.
This skier doesn't know the protocol for going to the bathroom when stuck on a ski lift for hours.
Stealthing looks like assault, feels like assault and is widely seen as assault, but no laws exist to prevent it. Could a new California bill change the tide?
Last week, I ate the world's cheapest Michelin-starred meal: a chicken-and-rice dish in Singapore.
Here's a hilarious compilation of Julia Morris, co-host of Austalia's "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!" pioneering the art of the whimsical television introduction.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Jimmy Kimmel's interview with Sacha Baron Cohen took an unexpected direction when the actor's "side business" of selling vaccines to celebrities went south.
Your smart TV is spying on you. Here's how to stop it.
Remember that most of them are invested in making it look quick and easy to you.
A cop from Neodesha, Kansas performs a bit while braving the snow.
They promise to buy homes fast. Is it a scam?
I am not yet ready for The New Normal — the name that's being given to life post-pandemic.
Researcher Leonid Zaika takes us inside a polar bear den in the hinterlands of Siberia where mothers give birth to their young.
Some "Space Jam" fans are upset that Lola Bunny's modernized redesign appears less sexualized than in the 1996 movie.
The CDC will soon issue guidelines for what the fully vaccinated can and cannot do. They will not be prescriptive, and people will still need to take precautions, but they should give the vaccinated some freedom.
This week's memes also include crying Boo from "Monsters, Inc.," you had to be there and more.
The computers ranking facial traits perpetuate impossible beauty standards — and display racist tendencies.
Nicolas Bras builds his own mouth violin and tests it out.
"I was kind of expecting there to be somebody."
Flint and Tinder's waxed trucker jacket is an all-time best seller over at Huckberry, so this 20% discount is big news.
There's something indescribably reassuring knowing that our prized furry pals are drinking fresh clean water.
You could make a cup of matcha from scratch every single day for a year, and still have room for improvement. Unless you want to dive deep into the art of matcha, this machine is your best bet.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Directors Luka Hrgović & Dino Julius put together a Hollywood quality short film on a shoestring budget. (Via BoingBoing)
WIRED's spiritual advice columnist on narcissism, Nabokov, and what it means to exist — really exist — for other people.
Artists, influencers and the NBA are making millions from non-fungible tokens.
Oh how the mighty have fallen.
The photographer Maria Passer visited some of the ice-covered abandoned buildings of Vorkuta, a dwindling Russian coal-mining city north of the Arctic Circle.
If you've ever wondered about what the four little black or red triangles in airplanes are for, here's an explanation.
For some inexplicable reason Nintendo is taking a page out of the old Disney playbook, sticking some of their games out of reach and back in the vault.
The browser maker also intends to pay people for using its new search engine.
There's a weird piece of stock footage included in the "Malcolm in the Middle" title sequence that has long been considered lost media, until now.
Etsy, eBay and Amazon sellers are turning a profit on products that claim to protect you from 5G.
Stripe Street Studio is an interior decor consultancy that caters to a very specific breed of customer: men who were recently divorced and need to set up a new home.
Tucked in the suburbs of Cleveland Ohio is the world's longest indoor mountain bike trail.
For many restaurants, these food delivery companies provide a service they cannot offer on their own. But the tally of the charges has been a shock to many, including Caitlin.
"Persona" examines the cultural phenomenon that is the Myers-Briggs Personality Type Indicator and, to a lesser extent, the Big 5 Personality Test by tracking the historical origins of Myers-Briggs, the use of personality testing in hiring practices, and the potentially nefarious social uses of such assessments.
It works better on some cars than others, but you can try to get rid of car dents with hot water and a plunger.
You might think that hikikomori — people who have withdrawn from society — could deal with isolation better than most. But the pandemic brings its own challenges for those seeking recovery.
We're sick and tired of staying cooped up inside. We're ready for some fun outdoors, and Spikeball is our new obsession.
Most of the time we're looking for red flags when we just start a relationship, but the green flags are just as important.
VICE readers sent in their worst tales of romance during the pandemic.
When Michaeleen Doucleff met parents from around the world, she encountered millennia-old methods of raising good kids that made American parenting seem bizarre and ineffective.
Here's how grocery stores are dealing with lines in 2021.
The New Car Assessment Program helped prove that car-buyers care about safety. But the program, now decades behind modern standards, no longer serves its purpose.
It's hard to grasp the sheer size of the Typhoon-class subs, the biggest ever built.
Shkreli is in prison for defrauding investors, but he and his drug companies are facing a new lawsuit over hiking the price of Daraprim by over 4,100%.
The studio's giant catalogue is only partially represented on the new service.
Toby the Rottweiler was hungry, and helped himself to a whole bird.