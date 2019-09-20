Badger Fearlessly Demonstrates He Doesn't Care About You Or Your Dog On This Trail
A badger proved he was the king of the forest much to the chagrin of these UK hikers.
The actress opens up about posing nude for Women's Health and the mental shift that changed everything.
Back in the day, this woman's mother was given a walnut cellarette as gift for taking care of a family friend. Watch her receive the news that this passed down piece of heritage could be worth six-figures in the market today.
The then-leader of the free world also inquired whether the U.S. could bomb China in retaliation for the alleged hurricane attack.
Is there something abnormal about me?
John Mulaney wasn't afraid to tell Eric Adams how he really felt about New York City's criminalization of selling food on the subway.
Chefs Sydney and Michael Hursa have cooked in some of the world's most celebrated kitchens. They recently started a new venture and took to Reddit to reveal secrets from their Michelin-starred days.
Mario Batali was found not guilty of indecent assault and battery on Tuesday, following a swift trial in which the celebrity chef waived his right to have a jury decide his fate.
Cheddar does a deep dive into how Los Angeles lost its way as a city with one of the best public transportation systems into one of the most car-centric places in the world.
Employees at a store in Virginia filed for a union election Tuesday, with more locations potentially to come.
Fans known as Larries are convinced Styles is in a same-sex relationship with One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
"Perma bans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter as a town square where everyone can voice their opinion," Musk said at a Financial Times forum on Tuesday.
Cleveland Guardians commentator Rick Manning had a quip reacting to a Gavin Sheets blunder that went viral, though if you listen carefully, it might actually not be what you think he says.
If Roe is overturned, abortion bans will take effect in 13 "trigger states." These men — from state legislators to presidents — made it happen.
On TikTok, the woman briefly known as Pornhub's No. 1 performer is amassing a more supportive, more female fanbase.
Vox went down the rabbit hole of this curious satellite photo showing circles in the middle of Sahara Desert and their investigation revealed a surprising cause.
The Previa avoids the traditional minivan stigma by being one of the most interesting vehicles of any kind on the road.
The case for doing less.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Five strangers were asked to rank themselves by strength and it became a spontaneous support group.
Quick delivery became a pandemic lifeline for many - but is the endless cycle of cardboard putting an undue strain on the planet, our infrastructure and workers?
Starting at just $229, this compact little machine will quickly make compost right in your kitchen. Plus, the UVC sanitizer helps fight the funk.
After being sued by two election workers in Georgia, One America News Network put out a statement acknowledging there was no widespread voter fraud in the state during the 2020 election.
"Ex Machina" and "Annihilation" director Alex Garland returns with "Men," a new folk-horror film set in the English countryside.
This indigo-dyed version of the gorgeous button-down "Tony" shirt is only available at Huckberry, and we want at least two or three of 'em in rotation.
This highly nostalgic 1992 promo for Microsoft made performing functions on Excel seem like some high tech wizardry.
An excerpt from That's Not Funny: How the Right Makes Comedy Work for Them.
Staying fashionable year-round is about nailing the details. Pair your look with the right socks and accessories, and you're good to go for the spring season.
Adam Sandler is a basketball scout who has one last chance to make things work. He's found a potentially game changing player in Spain, but do they have what it takes to compete in the NBA?
Prominent YouTubers keep quitting the platform and then coming back. Call it the result of YouTube brain.
Did you know that the Earth's core is as hot as the surface of the sun? But why? And how do we even know this?
Crypto dreamers want to free us from Big Tech and exploitative capitalism — using only the blockchain, game theory and code. What could possibly go wrong?
His fans are freaking out that he's old enough to play a father in "Firestarter," but plenty of his contemporaries have shown off their dramatic chops by going from daddies to dads.
The first episode of HBO's sci-fi series "Westworld," starring Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Thandiwe Newton and more will premier on June 26.
Phalloplasty — the surgery to make a penis — has grown more popular among trans men. But with a steep rate of complications, it remains a controversial procedure.
Experts catch hackers using Windows event logs to hide malware.
Bobby Moynihan was the go-to Danny DeVito impersonator on "Saturday Night Live" but the actual Danny DeVito had some thoughts.
If you don't want your home to show up on Google's Street View feature, you can request to have it blurred out, like Brett Kavanaugh's and Samuel Alito's homes are right now. Here's how.
Twitter's top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, has been targeted by the right as Elon Musk seeks to take over the company. But insiders say she's not the "chief censor" critics imagine.
The team at MetalBallStudios created a cool visualization of the giant robots piloted by humans in television and movies.
Jokes about domestic violence are trending.
Court documents show that the congressman himself requested staffers write letters about the woman's job performance after he fired her.
Prairie Creek Elementary School in Andover, Kansas was torn apart by a powerful EF-3 tornado and the cameras survived to reveal the destruction. Thankfully, no students or teachers were present when the tornado passed through.
A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by celebrity chef Mario Batali took the stand Monday on the first day of his criminal trial in Boston, testifying that he groped her during an impromptu selfie session in 2017.
Sick days used to mean resting, not working. Now, however, more employees are logging in from home as they fight illness — after all, if people are remote already, why take time off?