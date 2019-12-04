On A Scale Of One To 10 For Guard Dog Abilities, We're Going To Give This Dog A One
He'll call out things he sees, but that's just about it.
When asked by Howard Stern about his and Chris Farley's firing from SNL, Sandler said, "We pretended we weren't sad."
What is this creature resting on my paw?
Early animation was stiff and stilted — until Max Fleischer's breakthrough technique changed everything.
It's like the invisible box challenge from last year, but with watery consequences.
Dr James O'Donoghue, a planetary scientist at JAXA, demonstrates how fast each planet rotates in comparison with each other (Jupiter is really frickin' fast).
Turns out, Black Widow comes from a family of fighters — including Florence Pugh as her sister and a gone-to-seed David Harbour as her dad.
Years after he took that pill in Ibiza, Mike Posner left LA on a 2,851-mile quest. Here's what he learned.
Scientists say the unexplained rogue waves and high winds mean we are "missing something really fundamental in our standard models of the Sun."
Setting a Cannonball record involves an average speed of over 100 MPH and breaking a lot of traffic laws. Here's how the new record-holders Arne Toman, Doug Tabbutt, and Berkeley Chadwick pulled it off.
Colin Levy worked on several Pixar films, but decided to quit to work full-time on his "Skywatch" concept. It's pretty darn cool.
New York State has moved to ban the procedure, making it the first state to introduce such legislation.
It was one of the most arresting viral photos of the year: a horde of climbers clogged atop Mount Everest. But it only begins to capture the deadly realities of what transpired that day at 29,000 feet.
You never know what's going to happen when you meet your constituents.
What the advice to replace beef with chicken in your diet is missing.
In a recent study, an answer I wrote almost a decade ago was found to be the most copied snippet on Stack Overflow. Ironically it happens to be buggy.
The economics of cruising are as fascinating as they are counterintuitive.
"When I decided to binge watch several dozen spaghetti westerns, I didn't expect the dubbing to be one of the best parts. It was."
A pyromaniac cousin chucks a flare at a pile of leaves. What could go wrong?
It's okay and normal to feel your feelings.
A Harry Potter-style invisibility cloak is still a ways off, but this is pretty impressive.
On competitive running, exactness and finding permission to be myself.
The year was 2017 and it was not a good time to be a bathtub. A few years later, the tub seems to be making a wild comeback. Yet it's not just any old basin that's trending — it's the freestanding tub.
A Tesla fan added the very blocky electric car to the Nintendo 64 James Bond game and it fits right in with the 1997 graphics.
Developed by a Stanford lab, the desk changes positions throughout the day. There is no pause button.
The House Judiciary Committee held a public impeachment hearing on Wednesday with three lawyers calling Donald Trump's actions in regards to Ukraine some of the "worst examples of misconduct in presidential history."
Is alkaline water really better for you? What do electrolytes actually do? And what is ionized water? Here's what science says.
"This place is slick, it is like Naperville."
There was nothing personal when Matt Damon kicked Scott Adkins in the groin.
After the most recent known use of the AGM-114R9X Hellfire missile, a weapon that uses blades instead of explosives to kill its target with minimal collateral damage, evidence of exactly how the bizarre weapon works has come to light.
During a Buckingham Palace reception at the NATO summit, Trudeau was recorded on camera seemingly joking about Trump with other world leaders.
"No Time to Die" will be Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond. The movie premieres in theaters on April 8, 2020.
The driver reportedly hit a highway berm and launched from the highway into a Ford dealership lot. He was hospitalized but is expected to recover.
Disney+ gives streaming subscribers access to nearly all of the classic back catalog, but not all of the old movies stand the test of time.
Astronauts have been starting fires in space for years for research. The results are pretty bonkers. In space, a flame is shaped like a sphere instead of a teardrop, and it doesn't flicker. It just hovers, a small, ghostly orb, until it goes out.
A young man with a reddish beard and tailored jacket sat on the aisle at Christie's New York November 2011 evening sale and calmly underbid four works from the single owner sale of software mogul Peter Norton.
That's true friendship.
How two lottery-crazed bank clerks cooked up China's biggest bank robbery of all time.
One of the more curious behaviors of Apple's new iPhone 11 Pro is that it intermittently seeks the user's location information even when all applications and system services on the phone are individually set to never request this data.
Caught red handed, this pitbull decides the best reaction is to fake death.
Through countless ups and downs, fist pumps and grenades, no show has come closer to capturing the complexities and nuances of real-life friendship
How a relentless speedup is reshaping the working class
Superchief's edgy sensibility had always generated hype, but over the preceding few years, its hard-partying brand had spread its wings. Beneath the surface, though, things aren't so pretty.
Take a millilitre too much and you'll put yourself into a coma. So why does it keep getting more popular?
Cold War bunkers are dotted all over London, secretive locations that were intended to keep the arms of government moving in a worst case Cold War scenario.
It takes an inordinately long time to do it the usual way. So let's do things the satisfying way.
Jumping from job to job wasn't a choice, especially for Black folks.
Narrowing down the 25 best TV episodes from the past 10 years is maybe a silly thing to do. But we tried it anyway.
The key is to do it in one fell swoop.
A public opinion poll was conducted online by Reuters/Ipsos in September and gathered responses from 1,115 adults, with a measure of precision of three percentage points.
As the number of satellites and space junk in orbit continues to increase, so do the chances of these human-made objects colliding with one another.