Watch Skateboarders Pull Off Insane Tricks In A Backyard Transformed Into A Skatepark
When you can't go to a skatepark, might as well make the best of things and skate off a rooftop.
The TikTok ad from LG Poland that was meant to advertise the phone's dual screens has since been removed and the company has issued an apology.
It's cool to watch this unfold in an experiment. It's terrifying when it happens in real life.
Michael Scott goes to Arendelle in this hilarious mashup.
Sada attempts to persuade women to go on a date in disguise as her male friend.
Here's a handy webcam modification that enables eye-contact conversation.
The cat might not be too happy, but at least this prevents it from wandering unto a busy street.
They've had the worst economic luck in US history. Many millennials will never recover.
Marvel superfan Tony Goldmark had a lot of time on his hands during the quarantine, and he really put it to good use here, breaking down the exact chronological order of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
It's all part of a test to see the minimum catapult power required for a F-35C Joint Strike Fighter to launch safely into the air, but it still makes our hearts drop watching this.
If you're rich enough to be losing sleep over your cars in storage facing long-term road withdrawal, you are probably rich enough to build them an entire charming village street just to assuage that guilt.
When an eagle dies in America, it may end up at one of our eagle repositories — unique institutions working to protect both birds of prey and Native American traditions.
On lifting restrictions while still in the trenches.
While the "Unknown Pleasures" album cover depicted radio emissions from a pulsar, the visualization style has come back into vogue as a way to depict geographical topography, and now we have visualizations for all 50 US states.
Overcrowding is seriously jeopardizing the future of America's beloved national parks.
The pandemic briefly brought the Everything Store to its knees — by prematurely bringing about a future it has long been planning for.
Expect hundreds of thousands of the company's cars to show up at used car dealerships soon. That will have carryover effects for carmakers.
A group of eight researchers from China just summited the mountain with the sole mission of getting the most accurate measurement to date of the world's tallest peak
One form of social distancing reveals another.
A Grey-crowned Babbler, which hails from eastern Australia, discovered a basketball and had a field day.
On April 20, oil prices dropped below zero for the first time in trading history, leaving industry insiders shell-shocked and scrambling. "Not only have we been consistently wrong," says one, "we have been wrong on an order of magnitude more than anyone could conceive."
Marbles are so hot right now and Daniel de Bruin is taking advantage of the trend by building a tiny marble track.
Myka Stauffer built her YouTube following partly by sharing every step of her journey to adopt a toddler from China. This week, she revealed why he'd gone missing from her videos.
One of Hollywood's most enduring icons enters his 10th decade on the planet this week. After more than 50 films, 38 directed by the man himself, what's left to say about Clint Eastwood? Turns out: a lot.
With the magic of special effects, costume/makeup and foley artists, a horror movie can get exponentially scary.
All he has to do is embrace the consensus that's waiting for him.
A useful explainer of how COVID-19 spreads indoors and outdoors.
Subtle patterns can be seen in people's reaction times as their memories are recalled, and boosting these brainwaves could help treat Alzheimer's disease.
Astrophotographer Bartosz Wojczyński trained his camera on the night sky in Namibia and kept that focus locked, creating this trippy effect.
Instead of pressing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for answers, the cable network had his younger sibling ask him questions.
Oceans may cover 71% of the earth's surface, but when it comes to the volume of water or drinkable water, it's actually surprisingly small compared to the volume of Earth.
Here's how VPN companies have been lying to consumers and using scare tactics to get people to purchase their products.
"I came to understand that what I wanted was to be seen as my complete self — my gender, my race, my history — without being judged because of it."
Nestled in Chattahoochee Hills southwest of Atlanta, the Serenbe community is designed to deliver everybody's favorite buzzword: wellness. You can't argue with the gourmet wine dinners, leafy walking trails, and goat yoga, but be aware that Paradise doesn't come cheap.
The true story behind the subject of one of the year's most disseminated memes. Vice investigates the life of Wardy Joubert III.
What if we told you there was a man who had unlocked the secret to human joy?
When life gives you floods, make questionable transportation choices.
WarnerMedia's heavyweight entry into the streaming wars has launched. But while its library is impressive, it's also impossible to know what to expect or what's coming.
As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow globally, there are places that have managed to successfully control COVID-19.
Out in Wisconsin, here's GoPro footage from a tree trimming that involves a helicopter and chainsaw.
The coronavirus has shuttered adult entertainment, so enterprising performers are turning to platforms like OnlyFans. It could change the way the industry works forever.
State Patrol troopers moved in to help with growing looting, and the mayor said he asked the governor to consider calling in the National Guard as violence turned deadly.
You can hear the sound of a fart midway through the conversation between Biden and Wolf at the 20:45 time mark.
A guide to staying safe this summer.
An NBA return might be just around the corner.
We were expecting a tragedy, but what we got a farce instead.
We talked to Lisa Bryant and Joe Berlinger, the creators of the new Netflix documentary series, "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy and Rich" about filming on the island and presenting both sides of the story.
Some people spend their whole lives imagining their wedding day. But now that the pandemic has postponed so many of those big celebrations, it might be time to consider something a bit more intimate — eloping.