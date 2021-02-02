Baby Gets On Baby Cam Not Sleeping, Immediately Pretends To Fall Asleep
When caught red-handed, just pretend to sleep and deny everything.
This could have ended very badly. But fortunately, the parachuter was able to avert disaster.
According to Wirecutter, this door lock is "extremely pick-resistant." That is sadly not the case.
If you're tired of having cereal and milk for breakfast, this recipe for chilaquiles is super handy.
The YouTube channel Kara and Nate set out to find out just how much of a difference $100,000 would make in terms of a Sprinter van.
A new trailer for Disney+'s "WandaVision" series gives us a further glimpse into the unsettling reality of Westview, the suburb Wanda and Vision are currently living in.
Underneath all that optimism, teachers are just as frustrated and cantankerous as the rest of us.
Dave Portnoy is the future of the conservative movement.
Side effects are just a sign that protection is kicking in as it should.
If a voting machine company has threatened your TV network with legal action, maybe don't bring on the guy who keeps peddling voting machine conspiracy theories.
On Tuesday, Mark Cuban stopped by Reddit's WallStreetBets and participated in a spirited Ask Me Anything thread that was a pep talk of sorts for the beleaguered GameStop investors, who saw shares of their meme stock plunge this week.
Folks, I'm gonna be honest with you. Over my (short) tenure covering digital privacy, I've seen my fair share of deeply sh*tty tech companies pulling deeply shitty stunts in attempts to profit off our personal data. Facebook is one of the names that comes up most frequently here, and that's partially because their privacy policy is crafted so well to tell you things without actually telling you things.
If you want couples to disperse in a restaurant, here's a simple trick.
The story behind that legendary 1977 Topps card that got all the other droids talking.
Given the hundreds of ways your phone could come into life-threatening contact with liquid, you should know what to do when it happens (because it will).
Fortunately, he was able to be rescued without being much affected.
Capcom continues to explore the true meaning the genre it pioneered.
The BBC banned the 1969 documentary "Royal Family" from ever being shown again. It recently resurfaced online, and Tim Teeman sees why its intimacy may have angered the queen.
Sometimes real life is more entertaining than anything Netflix can offer.
Your body isn't used to all that twisting. Take some time to properly decompress
One man, hundreds of children and a burning question: Why?
SpaceX's Starship rocket launched successfully on Tuesday but exploded after attempting to land.
While the casual outerwear and mittens Senator Bernie Sanders donned at Biden's inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.
It's so surreal to watch this video of Jeff Bezos from more than 20 years ago.
San Francisco's move to rename schools will provide invaluable ammunition to Fox News.
Movies upon movies await, and you don't even have to drill down to find them.
"It's very similar to ex-gay communities," she now says. "No one really changes."
You would think that working in a library would be less eventful. You would be wrong.
Andy Jassy, the chief of Amazon's cloud computing division, will become chief executive, while Mr. Bezos, the company's founder, will become executive chairman.
A conversation with Henry Blodget, who knows what it's like when stock market booms go bust.
Once upon a time the real estate prospects of the Sunshine State didn't look so sunny.
An interactive map that lets readers explore in new detail how most states voted in the 2020 presidential election.
Experts say not to resume exercise too soon. But what's "too soon"?
You might be jealous of the bromance these two friends have going on.
Some home cooks are convinced you can never have enough garlic in your recipes — but I can tell you firsthand it ain't true (and you'll pay the price).
Honest Guide demonstrates how easy it is to use simple editing techniques to make places like Prague seem great or terrible.
When a doctor put me on a soft food diet, I realized I had all kinds of useless rules about what I ate.
The new thriller is only the latest example of Netflix making a hit out of a foreign import.
From "Toy Story" to "He's Just Not That Into You," movie titles are a comedic goldmine for depicting one's sex life.
"It didn't take long for the yelling to start up again. They were now in hour four of a meeting unprecedented even by the deranged standards of the final days of the Trump presidency."
How deadly has nuclear power been to humanity? Here's a detailed explainer on the energy's death toll.
A midlife crisis means recognizing all the things we haven't done and likely never will. But cognitive behavioral therapy can help with this upward counterfactual thinking.
Some of us can be a little too diligent when dealing with email or text spam — because whatever you do, you shouldn't click "unsubscribe" links or text "stop" in reply, as they literally mean "subscribe" and "please, go on" to illicit spammers.
They may be young, but they know how to executive a good escape.
Here's what goes down at the Groundhog Day ceremony with Punxsutawney Phil.
Meet a duo on the hunt for remains of demolished rowhouses.
The Backyard Scientist puts together a contraption with a Hulk fist and attempts to punch through everything he can get his hands on.
When Heidi Russell posted an ad for a roommate in her two-bedroom apartment in West Village, Kate Gladstone answered. What was the worst that could happen? Here, the story of an epic roommate drama on Barrow Street.
They had been serving a warrant as part of a "violent crimes against children case," according to the FBI. The suspect is also dead.
A driver in a Honda Accord in Texas got really creative with moving stuff with their car.
An online tool targets only a small slice of what's out there, but may open some eyes to how widely artificial intelligence research fed on personal images.