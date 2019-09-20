Baby Bear Catching Snowflakes Caught On Ring Camera, Melts Our Hearts
Humans aren't the only ones who enjoy catching snowflakes.
Humans aren't the only ones who enjoy catching snowflakes.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
First time host and musical performer Billie Eilish crushes it in her opening monologue.
Members of the United States' UAP community are celebrating the detailed inclusion, arguing that it goes farther than almost any legislation ever proposed—with a real chance of passing.
The perfect distraction from real life is watching "Saturday Night Live" mock TikTok trends.
Cup Noodles is known as a cheap dinner or a college staple. But the Japanese creation was originally designed as a cosmopolitan luxury.
The author's son Christopher revealed the news on Facebook and said that she would be interred in the family mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony.
Humans aren't the only ones who enjoy catching snowflakes.
The annual gathering of costume-clad young people often invites mass brawls, public fornication and loutishness.
We fell in love with this dancing lad at car dealerships and mattress stores around the country, and now he has a prime place on our desk.
The "Seinfeld' cavalcade of characters fit extremely well into HBO's "Succession" intro.
Thursday saw the release of the first episode of "And Just Like That…", the HBO Max reboot of "Sex and the City", and fans were in for a, well, Big surprise.
With a circular Pixel Watch waiting in the wings, 2022 is a better time than ever for Apple to round out its smartwatch offerings.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The Daily Bugle had a pop-up in NYC and gave out free newspapers filled with articles about Peter Parker!
The heroine of "Sex and the City" and its new reboot embodies the self-centered trope that's all over social media.
"Great British Bake Off" winner Giuseppe Dell'Anno talked to Vulture about his experience in and out of the tent, how he's splitting his time between Italy and Bristol and how being on the show taught him to finally love his hair.
Someone finally addressed the elephant in the room about "Clifford The Big Red Dog."
A federal appeals court has stymied former President Donald Trump's effort to block the release of documents requested by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
This week, we have someone who is very mad that their coworker also brought rolls to the work potluck, a guy who doesn't like that his girlfriend doesn't shave her armpit hair and more.
Baz Luhrmann's "Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)" features the memorable line, "Don't worry about the future; or worry, but know that worrying is as effective as trying to solve an algebra equation by chewing bubblegum." But as this viral Reddit thread points out, there might actually be quite a few things to look out for.
When Florida's Marco Wilson threw an opponent's shoe during their 2020 showdown with LSU, he didn't know he was opening a can of worms.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Over the course of our conversation, the French street artist did little to dissuade the notion that he could be the artist who allegedly discovered him.
The pterosaur likely launched itself about eight feet off the ground before flapping away, solving the mystery of how these creatures could even fly at all.
Place an order on Huckberry from December 7-12 that's at least $75, and you'll be entered to win a 1985 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ 60 and thousands of dollars worth of gear.
The genre is a crucial backbone of Hollywood, a comfortably middlebrow cycle of tropes that appeals to wide audiences and has a delightful habit of attracting a lot of Oscar buzz. It's beyond a cliché at this point: if you want to win awards, you have to do a biopic.
Netflix cancelled "Cowboy Bebop" after just one scene and with lines like this, it's not a surprise why.
These aren't much bigger than a sugar packet, so you can quickly add in your daily CBD dose anywhere. The best part? It's flavorless.
You might think you're being mysterious, but you're just being a jerk.
Epic Games and "The Matrix" veterans bring Neo and the gang to life for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
This weather-resistant jacket from Flint and Tinder looks snazzy when it's brand new, but we actually think it looks even better once it's been worn-in after a year or two.
Throughout her testimony on Friday, Annie Farmer read aloud excerpts from her teenage diary about disturbing interactions with Maxwell and Epstein.
Nicholas Braun breaks down that break-up scene between Greg and Tom.
The extent of Meyer's credibility issues with his players and staff is mounting, with one position coach exiting for a college job last week and several others contemplating their next move as at least some changes to this staff are inevitable whether Meyer remains head coach in 2022 or not.
What would you do if the referee dropped a yellow card right in front of you when officiating?
No one cares about olfactory research until a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic ruins our sense of smell.
Video from Danielle Henke shows a tunnel cloud, while a nearby Amazon warehouse gets damaged in the storm.
In Colorado, we get them for free. The country should follow our lead.
Devastation like this can only be shown from the skies.
With the advent of streaming video services, it would seem logical that movie theaters would go the way of the dinosaur. Here's how they've found a way to survive in our video on demand world.
For two decades, the Curta was the best portable calculator in the world.
"The Little Things," the Snyder Cut, and "House of Gucci" are a true holy trinity of batsh*t performances.
In the "Always Sunny" episode "Hero or Hate Crime," the gang hires an arbitrator to decide who's entitled to a scratch-off lottery ticket. Ridiculous or true to life?
A friendly, if somewhat foul-mouthed, crow became a temporary mascot at Allen Dale Elementary School in November when the bird took up residence at the Grants Pass school.
A federal judge ruled that the singer must face a jury trial over accusations that she lifted lyrics for her song "Shake It Off" from a 2000 song with the line "playas, they gon' play" and "haters, they gonna hate."
Keanu Reeves had a funny response when notified his "Cyberpunk 2077" character was being modded in a NSFW way.
Right-wing provocateur Andy Ngô has been sued in federal court by two Portland-based photojournalists, alleging he violated copyright law.
Inflation will ease as the pandemic does. The Fed should stay patient.