Engineer Creates An Impressively Automated Entryway Into Basement
Where there's an engineer, there's a way.
Where there's an engineer, there's a way.
This woman *really* loves her job as a kindergarten teacher.
What history can teach us about our current economic situation in the United States.
All Japanese beef is wagyu, but not all wagyu is kuroge wagyu.
Jeeya, the pup, was successful in the end. But not without breaking a sweat.
Editors are pivotal in the filmmaking process, and yet praise for their labor and creativity often goes unsung.
"Around 11:45 pm our Ring camera noticed a coyote present in our backyard. It captured the coyote playing with a golf ball and we found it fairly cute."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The country didn't just manage to flatten the curve — it virtually eliminated it.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
If there's anything more satisfying than clearing one's yard with a weed eater, it's watching a weed eater work in extreme slow motion.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Where there's an engineer, there's a way.
The pandemic is exposing America's terrible approach to sick leave.
As protesters gathered outside the White House Friday night in Washington, DC, President Donald Trump was briefly taken to the underground bunker for a period of time.
Of all the tricks we thought we might teach our dogs, this is not one we expected.
Peeling carrots with your own hands is for schmucks.
Researchers have developed a radio-frequency switch to make 5G access more energy efficient, accessing higher 5G frequencies and draining less battery power.
You shall not pass!… unless you play with me.
A photojournalist describes his experience being hit twice by rubber bullets at the protests in Minneapolis
Just a few suggestions to start with.
If you're going to be out on the trail, you need to make sure your devices are charged in case of emergency. This foldable, waterproof solar charger can power up three devices at once and it's 33 percent off now.
The Action Lab shows off a Turing Tumble, a series of switches that can count, add, subtract and even multiply.
The "To Catch a Predator" host became one of TV's biggest stars in the early aughts by conducting on-air stings of men looking to hookup with underage t(w)eens. But in recent years, he's been attempting to outrun legal trouble of his own while recalibrating his career for the #MeToo age.
Cyber criminals will sometimes send you an email that appears to be from a legitimate sender, asking you to provide sensitive information. This is what happens if you fall for the bait.
Long before the autopsy, London police could guess what killed Yuri Gadyukin. When they pulled his body from the river beneath the Hammersmith Bridge on July 26, 1960, they saw a bullet-sized hole that had ripped apart his skull. Except Gadyukin never died, in fact, because he never existed.
In that moment, Ohio Representative Joyce Beatty said, she was just another black American attacked while protesting injustice.
Today at 10:16 a.m. ET, the Dragon successfully docked into the International Space Station.
The federal government and states have fueled an unregulated, chaotic market for masks ruled by oddballs, ganjapreneurs and a shadowy network of investors.
The tests are finding large numbers of people in the US who were infected but never became seriously ill. And when these mild infections are included in coronavirus statistics, the virus appears less dangerous.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
All Japanese beef is wagyu, but not all wagyu is kuroge wagyu.
Noah Murphy-Reinhertz, the company's sustainability design lead, on creating a footwear collection made with recycled materials.
Jeeya, the pup, was successful in the end. But not without breaking a sweat.
We absolutely loved the N64 and Gamecube installments in the "Paper Mario" series, and this legitimately seems like that old magic might finally be back! Pre-order now, and have it ready to go at launch.
It's too hard to pick our favorite films, so we narrowed it down to moments.
A supercut of the most exquisitely designed bathrooms seen in popular video games.
Think more in line with Spotify.
Of all the many tangible climate change impacts, none may be bigger than coastal erosion and permafrost slump.
YouTuber Turnah81 demonstrates how to build a portable working air supply for an emergency.
The pandemic has thrown into sharp relief the lonely, confined lives many immigrants in the United States were already living.
Along a famed stretch of English coastline, amateur and professional collectors alike fill their satchels with fossils before the 200-million-year-old treasures are reclaimed by the waves.
A craftsman challenges himself to build the sharpest bronze knife possible in just one day.
For years, Venezuelan players have been making a living by playing Jagex's free MMORPG RuneScape
Neuroscientists could use brain waves to spur immune cells into action against the disease — but the process is almost too fantastic to believe.
Does nepeta cataria have a drug-like effect on cats?
In Baltimore, why an ex-politician who resigned in scandal just might be the mayor the city is looking for.
When the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs hit Earth, it struck at an angle that maximized its destructive potential, according to new computer simulations of the catastrophic event.
The Brick Wall built a miniature mechanical Tapas Factory constructed out of Legos.
The agency is pursuing contracts with private detention providers to circumvent state and local efforts to curtail and regulate immigrant detention.
Aging, poorly maintained structures put thousands at risk — and climate change is only making things worse.
The carbon dioxide saved by the coronavirus lockdown is just a drop in the bucket.
Lockdown has made clearer than ever the need to dismantle structural capitalism. Here are some things to consider as America reopens.
Rising seas are claiming land, changing lives and transforming our relationship with nature.
A cool DIY method to making iridescent chocolate without dyes or inks.
A snow-covered vault in Antarctica could help preserve chunks of disappearing glaciers.
Don't just settle for a swing set like a chump — take things to the next level for your kids (or, y'know, you) with a DIY amusement park or roller coaster.
Liam Thompson builds a contraption which charges your phone when you play the piano.