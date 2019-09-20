Aussie Guy Launches A Slingshot To See If It'll Go Through 10 Glass Windows
Nothing more satisfying than seeing objects, from a traffic cone to a drum cymbal, being thrown through glass windows.
Nothing more satisfying than seeing objects, from a traffic cone to a drum cymbal, being thrown through glass windows.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Here's why this uninhabited parcel of disputed land in between Croatia and Serbia is one of the last places on Earth that isn't recognized as a country.
Some highly impressive moves you might've seen in ice shows are banned at Winter Olympics competitions.
The "Caddyshack" star pulled off an impressive no-look putt for the thrill of onlookers on Saturday.
LV Anderson rounds up the best advice column questions and answers from the week. This week we have a person who dropped their freeloading brother off at their aunt's house, a person whose mom thinks their cat is evil and more.
The band's new album, "Once Twice Melody," showcases its clarity and consistency, offering a rejoinder to the cult of reinvention.
Nothing more satisfying than seeing objects, from a traffic cone to a drum cymbal, being thrown through glass windows.
Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal left his water bottle, with all the opponents data, on the pitch after his nation Egypt lost 4-2 to Senegal in a penalty knockout, in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final.
An international team of researchers has confirmed that a possible microlensing event witnessed in 2011 was due to the presence of a free-floating black hole roaming through interstellar space.
During January's X Games, held in Aspen, young snowboarder Zeb Powell pulled off a spectacular jump during the Knuckle Huck competition — which brings together fun, style, technique and creativity — and wowed the crowd.
These 14 titles have been under attack for doing exactly what literature is supposed to do.
It's a non-peer reviewed working paper that has not been endorsed by the university.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Cracked.com's Roger Horton explains if NFTs were actually honest about what they were.
"I've played scenes pretending that I was Elvis or Bugs Bunny or a U-boat commander."
The most optimal strategy to defeat the daily Wordle is a great way to just never play it again.
The recovery of multiple boxes from Trump's Florida resort, including letters from Barack Obama and Kim Jong Un, underscores the previous administration's cavalier handling of presidential records.
CEO Daniel Ek bizarrely insists that Spotify is not the publisher of Joe Rogan's podcast.
Sengal's star forward Sadio Mané was the villain — for missing a penalty in the game — and hero — for scoring the winning penalty in the shootout — after his country defeated Egypt in the tightly contested 2021 Africa Cup of Nation final.
The author of "Influence Is Your Superpower" on the the joy of persuasion, and why negotiating isn't that bad
A Texas county's refusal to remove two books from the children's section of the library sparked a years-long political battle. Now school board races have taken on a deeply partisan tone, and elections serve as a purity test for far-right politics.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Bruce Willis made 11 movies in the last two years. They are all bad and direct to video. Red Letter Media examines what is truly going on here.
The non-profit project was launched to feverish buzz with support of celebrities from Snoop Dogg to Ellen DeGeneres to Bill Clinton.
Still need to find the perfect gift for Mr. Right? Here are some smart picks that will surprise and delight.
Lucy Edwards invited Tom Scott to fly in the blind.
The Super Bowl halftime show could end up being the best ever. But even before the event, some are attacking Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg as anti-American.
If you've ever had a nose hair yanked out, you know that it'll bring a tear to your eye. This Kickstarter project will trim your hair with ZERO skin contact.
The fascinating story about how a seemingly ordinary photograph of a green hill and blue sky with clouds became seen by billions.
This curated box of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're our go-to gift these days.
Reject the monotony of only ever wearing white socks. The rest of the color spectrum is begging to be used in your spring attire.
The Anaheim Ducks forward impressed everyone at the NHL All-Star breakaway challenge with this spectacular goal.
The disgusting yet brilliant franchise returns on Friday. To be honest, though, it's never really left us.
The way the Knicks have been playing this season, the team might as well sign them and give them a try.
Days after a 3-year-old girl's body was found in a trash bag in Oscoda township, the girl's mother told an investigator she has hallucinated SpongeBob made her kill the girl.
Around the year 2016, I decided to take a leap of faith to do a career switch from accounting to tech. Ever since I made that decision...
A new vision of the future is pitched to the city of San Francisco. Things go off the rails very quickly.
Recording artists are angry at Spotify because, in music streaming, there isn't enough money to go around.
Impresarios are at war over one of the most gorgeous beachfront properties in the luxury tourist resort town and celeb hang-out of Tulum.
Jonathan Pie gives a hilarious assessment of the rise and fall of Boris Johnson.
When a Maili couple went through their mail this week, they didn't expect to see a bill from the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) saying that they owed almost $18,000.
According to Mark Galeotti, Putin wants to cement his place in history by restoring Russian control over its neighbor.
Fans can't get enough of the show—or targeting its creator.
A Florida arts foundation is offering a $2,000 reward for the safe return of their beloved 60-pound turtle sculpture stolen from a local nature trail.
"I cringe when I look at myself 30 and 40 years ago… and that was 27 years ago," Howard Stern said on his SiriusXM show on Monday.
Sjoerd den Daas got dragged away by Chinese security officials while attempting to report about the opening ceremony on Friday.
Soldiers used spent shells and casings to make trench art, like this brass bottle opener that was made during World War II.
This Mario-themed balance tower game is a great option for both wholesome family game nights and some buzzed late night fun with friends.